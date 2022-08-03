AGL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.61%)
ANL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
AVN 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.71%)
EFERT 79.65 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.04%)
EPCL 67.70 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.82%)
FCCL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.52%)
FFL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
FLYNG 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
GGGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.52%)
GGL 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.87%)
GTECH 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.78%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
MLCF 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.26%)
OGDC 80.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
PAEL 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.51%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PRL 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.36%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.5%)
TELE 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
TPL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.08%)
TPLP 19.00 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.8%)
TREET 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.41%)
TRG 91.70 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.75%)
UNITY 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.78%)
WAVES 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.91%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,978 Increased By 24.4 (0.62%)
BR30 14,713 Increased By 239.7 (1.66%)
KSE100 40,192 Increased By 115.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 15,248 Increased By 58.2 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

DGK, Rajanpur declared as ‘calamity-hit’

Recorder Report Updated August 3, 2022 04:55am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz has declared all flood-affected areas of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajan Pur as calamity-hit areas.

While talking to media after his visit of flood-hit areas of Taunsa, he said water of hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajan Pur will be channelised to avoid flood devastation in future.

He said that relief cheques worth 800 thousand rupees each have been distributed among the heirs of the deceased people.

The CM said the PDMA and other departments should work urgently for short-term and long-term planning to minimise the loss during natural calamities. He directed to start work on projects worth Rs 20 billion immediately. He announced financial assistance to help repair the damages caused by the flood to the houses in South Punjab and said that the owners of completely destroyed houses will be given Rs 0.6 million per person while the owners of partially destroyed houses will be provided Rs 0.4 million per person. Similarly, the damage caused to the livestock will also be compensated, he added.

The CM directed that the relief activities should be intensified and dry food should be continuously delivered to the affected population. Alongside, water flow in rivers should be continuously monitored while taking steps to fortify the rivers’ embankments; he mentioned.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi DGK Rajanpur

Comments

1000 characters

DGK, Rajanpur declared as ‘calamity-hit’

July exports down 24pc to $2.219bn MoM

Over Rs129bn PHL loans: MoF asks PD to engage lenders for rescheduling

Business entities incorporated abroad: SBP introduces two separate categories of forex, PKR accounts

Plea seeking FCA mechanism review rejected by Nepra

Miftah meets small traders: Govt likely to review ‘fixed tax’ imposition decision

IMF official says country has met final pre-requisite

PTI accepted ‘illegal’ donations: ECP

PTI to challenge verdict

All six aboard martyred in relief operation

Pelosi arrives in Taiwan

Read more stories