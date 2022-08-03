DGK, Rajanpur declared as ‘calamity-hit’

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz has declared all flood-affected areas of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajan Pur as calamity-hit areas.

While talking to media after his visit of flood-hit areas of Taunsa, he said water of hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajan Pur will be channelised to avoid flood devastation in future.

He said that relief cheques worth 800 thousand rupees each have been distributed among the heirs of the deceased people.

The CM said the PDMA and other departments should work urgently for short-term and long-term planning to minimise the loss during natural calamities. He directed to start work on projects worth Rs 20 billion immediately. He announced financial assistance to help repair the damages caused by the flood to the houses in South Punjab and said that the owners of completely destroyed houses will be given Rs 0.6 million per person while the owners of partially destroyed houses will be provided Rs 0.4 million per person. Similarly, the damage caused to the livestock will also be compensated, he added.

The CM directed that the relief activities should be intensified and dry food should be continuously delivered to the affected population. Alongside, water flow in rivers should be continuously monitored while taking steps to fortify the rivers’ embankments; he mentioned.

