AGL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.61%)
ANL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
AVN 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.71%)
EFERT 79.65 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.04%)
EPCL 67.70 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.82%)
FCCL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.52%)
FFL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
FLYNG 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
GGGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.52%)
GGL 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.87%)
GTECH 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.78%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
MLCF 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.26%)
OGDC 80.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
PAEL 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.51%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PRL 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.36%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.5%)
TELE 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
TPL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.08%)
TPLP 19.00 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.8%)
TREET 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.41%)
TRG 91.70 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.75%)
UNITY 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.78%)
WAVES 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.91%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,978 Increased By 24.4 (0.62%)
BR30 14,713 Increased By 239.7 (1.66%)
KSE100 40,192 Increased By 115.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 15,248 Increased By 58.2 (0.38%)
Toronto index falls on losses in commodity shares, U.S.-China tensions

Reuters Updated August 2, 2022 07:57pm

Canada’s main stock index tracked losses in commodity shares on Tuesday, with a slowdown in manufacturing activity last month and tensions between the United States and China over U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s expected visit to Taiwan denting sentiment.

At 10:13 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 173.01 points, or 0.88%, at 19,519.91, amid a broader risk-off mood across the global markets on concerns that Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan could worsen tensions between Beijing and the Washington.

The energy sector and the materials sector dropped 2.6% and 0.7%, respectively, tracking weakness in commodity prices as Sino-U.S. tensions and weak factory data across the United States, Europe and Asia on Monday pushed investors to safer assets.

In Canada, data showed production and new orders declined for the first time since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Businesses have right now shrunk down with rising labor costs and higher interest rates. You can’t keep expanding, you can’t keep hiring and you can’t keep growing the business when conditions are not favorable,” said Allan Small, senior investment advisor at Allan Small Financial Group.

The financials sector slipped 1.1%, while industrial stocks fell 0.9%.

Meanwhile, Air Canada dipped 1.2% after missing on earnings and forecasting higher full-year expenses.

Toronto Dominion Bank fell 1.2% on announcing it will buy New York-based boutique investment bank Cowen to boost its presence in the high-growth U.S market.

