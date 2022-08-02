Ashura: PSX to remain closed on August 8, 9

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has announced that the equity market will remain closed on August 8 and 9, 2022 on account of Ashura holidays.

“All TRE certificate holders, staff and concerned are hereby informed that Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited will remain closed on Monday, August 8th 2022 and Tuesday, August 9th 2022 on account of Ashura, 9th and 10th Muharram, 1444 AH,” stated a notice from the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

The PSX observes holidays on Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Azha, Ashura and Rabi-ul-Awal and trading remains suspended on those days.