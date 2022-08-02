AGL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (10.31%)
ANL 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
AVN 77.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.52%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
CNERGY 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
EFERT 80.85 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (4.59%)
EPCL 69.00 Increased By ▲ 3.79 (5.81%)
FCCL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.13%)
FFL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
FLYNG 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
GGGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
GGL 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.91%)
GTECH 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.84%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 29.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.47%)
MLCF 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.72%)
OGDC 80.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
PAEL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.1%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PRL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.99%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.83%)
TELE 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.18%)
TPL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3%)
TPLP 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.71%)
TREET 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.03%)
TRG 93.00 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.18%)
UNITY 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.51%)
WAVES 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.2%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,997 Increased By 43.2 (1.09%)
BR30 14,814 Increased By 341 (2.36%)
KSE100 40,380 Increased By 303.9 (0.76%)
KSE30 15,330 Increased By 139.9 (0.92%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Regional infrastructure fund–II: Pakistan, Germany sign €17.5m grant agreement

Recorder Report Updated August 2, 2022 09:38am

ISLAMABAD: The governments of Pakistan and Germany on Monday signed a grant agreement for the Regional Infrastructure Fund (Phase-II) worth Euro 17.5 million. The signing ceremony for the project named “Regional Infrastructure Fund – II for Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa for Resilient Resource Management in Cities (RRMiC)” was held between the Government of Pakistan and the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany in the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Mian Asad Hayaud Din, secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs, and Sebastian Jacobi, country director KfW (German Bank for Development) signed the agreement.

The Government of Germany, through the KfW Development Bank, will provide a grant of Euro 17.5 million to the Government of Pakistan for the project. Pakistan has been a recipient of German Development Assistance since the founding of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) in 1961. The total development assistance encompassing both technical and financial cooperation since 1961 amounts to € 3.8 billion.

Germany, Pakistan resolve to enhance economic ties

With the funds provided by the German Government, KfW Development Bank will support the Government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in investments in community infrastructure, improvements in capacity and service delivery, citizen participation and equality and consultant and contingency services in two districts of KP province. The purpose is to introduce an integrated, multi-sectoral, resilient, and sustainable water and solid waste management with a participatory approach in selected tehsil towns.

Jacobi stated that KfW is actively supporting the Government of Pakistan in the governance sector. These efforts will result in bringing sustainable and lasting positive impact in the lives of the deserving communities in the country and help mitigate the challenges arisen due to poverty and infrastructure damage due to natural disasters.

Hayaud Din expressed gratitude to the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany for supporting the people of Pakistan through the projects. He further stated that the investments will lead to a better and healthy future for the generations to come.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

KP Government Pakistan and Germany Mian Asad Hayauddin Regional infrastructure fund–II German Ministry of Economic Affairs German Bank for Development Sebastian Jacobi

Comments

1000 characters

Regional infrastructure fund–II: Pakistan, Germany sign €17.5m grant agreement

Pakistan's July imports fall 37.7pc MoM

Biden says US killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan

Subsidized power to export-oriented sectors: PD says it needs Rs77.9bn

Govt reconstitutes boards of four Discos

Light diesel, kerosene: pricing likely to be deregulated

CPPA-G to seek Rs1.55/unit hike in KE tariff

Guddu power plant fire: Probe body formed

Zero duty on imports from China: FBR unveils revised list of items

Forex consumption: FPCCI urges SBP to issue strategy paper

Read more stories