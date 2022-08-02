Punjab CM announces financial aid for flood victims

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has announced financial assistance to help repair the damages caused by the flood to the houses in South Punjab and said that the owners of completely destroyed houses will be given Rs 0.6 million while the owners of partially destroyed houses will be provided Rs 0.4 million per person.

Similarly, the damage caused to the livestock will also be compensated; he said and directed the deputy commissioners to complete the surveys under personal supervision.

The survey process should be kept simple and the local representatives be taken on board; he emphasized and repeated that the affectees should not suffer any kind of inconvenience during the survey process. The financial assistance should reach the affected people without delay, he further said.

The CM directed that the relief activities should be intensified and dry food should be continuously delivered to the affected population. Alongside, water flow in rivers should be continuously monitored while taking steps to fortify the rivers’ embankments; he mentioned and reminded that the necessary resources and machinery should be used for the maintenance of link roads in the affected areas. “I will visit flood-hit areas of Rajanpur and DG Khan on Tuesday (today) to personally review the situation as rehabilitation of flood affectees is a priority”, said Parvez Elahi.

Moreover, a meeting was held on Monday under the chair of the CM at his office to review the flood situation and relief activities in Rajanpur, DG Khan, especially Taunsa and Muzaffargarh.

Assembly members Amina Jafar Leghari, Mohsin Leghari, Muhammad Saifuddin Khan Khosa, Muhammad Awais Dareshak, Farooq Amanullah Dareshak, Sardar Ahmad Ali Khan Dareshak, Muhammad Mohiuddin Khan Khosa, Abdul Hai Dasti, Javed Akhtar, Kh. Muhammad Daud Solemani. Muhammad Ashraf Khan Rind, Niaz Hussain Khan, Mian Alamdar Abbas Qureshi, Muhammad Aun Hameed, Muhammad Raza Hussain Bukhari, Muhammad Moazzam Ali Khan, Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal, former P&D chairman Salman Ghani, former principal secretary to CM GM Sikandar, secretaries and senior officials attended the meeting. SMBR, divisional commissioners, DG PDMA and deputy commissioners of Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur and DG Khan participated through video link.

Further, the CM has ordered to run an anti-dengue campaign to overcome the dengue spread in the wake of the ongoing monsoon season. There should be effective monitoring and accurate reporting of the anti-dengue activities and trained staff should be hired to run this drive, he stated.

The full focus should be on clinical management and anti-dengue teams be mobilized at the grassroots to achieve desired results, he said. These teams should conduct regular visits and indoor and outdoor surveillance should be given special attention, the CM added.

Anti-dengue activities should not be limited to Lahore, but every city in the province and breeding spots of dengue mosquitoes should be eradicated on a priority basis, he stressed.

Similarly, a strong awareness campaign should be conducted to involve society, the CM proffered. The hospitals should have the best treatment arrangements for dengue patients, he concluded.

