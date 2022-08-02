AGL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.39%)
PN’s relief operation continues in flood-hit Balochistan

Press Release Updated August 2, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief (HADR) operations continue in different areas of Balochistan. In the recent heavy rains spell and flash floods, Pakistan Navy through utilizing its resources is providing support to civil administration of Balochistan to undertake rescue and relief operations.

Pakistan Navy has set up a tent village at Bela near Uthal to provide shelter to the locals who have lost their homes in the flash floods. Food and health facilities are being provided to the displaced persons at the tent village.

Moreover, free medical camps have been established in the area to provide first aid and free medical facilities to the locals. A dedicated team of doctors and paramedical staff is providing treatment and free medicines to aggrieved populace.

PN helicopters continued their operations in transporting ration bags, cooked food and relief goods at far-flung rural areas of Lasbela Distt.

Pakistan Navy, along with civil government and various philanthropist organizations is providing continuous assistance to the flood stricken people while transitioning to rehabilitation operation in the worst affected areas. Relief operation in Balochistan is a practical manifestation of PN’s resolve to extend all out support to fellow countrymen in the hour of need.

