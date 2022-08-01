Portion of 'abandoned' restaurant collapses at Karachi's Do Darya

An 'abandoned' restaurant's portion collapsed and fell into the sea at Karachi's Do Darya, it was reported on Monday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Asad Raza said that the portion of 'Zaiqa' collapsed but there were no casualties. The incident occurred following heavy rains in the city.

Raza said the police rushed to the scene soon after receiving information about the incident on the 15 helpline.

Videos on social media showed that the deck near the sea had collapsed.

The restaurant had been closed for more than 10 years.