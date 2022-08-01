PTI challenges phased approval of MNA resignations

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) challenged on Monday the phased approval of resignations of its MNAs in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

This was announced by PTI's senior leader Asad Umar in a tweet today. He said that all members of the PTI except those who were looted had resigned from the National Assembly (NA) in front of the whole country.

"All resignations should be accepted together," he tweeted.

NA speaker accepts resignation of 11 PTI members

The PTI members resigned from their seats in the NA on April 11, 2022, two days after former prime minister Imran Khan was ousted.

Last week, the NA speaker accepted the resignation of the PTI members under Article 64(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan. The notifications of the resignations have been sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The speaker accepted the resignations of Ali Muhammad Khan (NA-22, Mardan), Fasal Muhammad Khan (NA-24 Charsadda), Shaukat Ali (NA-31, Peshawar), Fakhar Zaman Khan (NA-45, Kurram), Farrukh Habib (NA-108, Faisalabad), Ijaz Ahmad Shah (NA-118, Nankana), Jamil Ahmad Khan (NA-237, Malir), Muhammad Akram Cheema (NA-239, Korangi Karachi), Abdul Shakoor Shad (NA-246, Karachi South), Dr Shireen Mehrunnisa Mazari (Reserved Seat for Women, Punjab), Shandana Gulzar Khan (Reserved Seat for Women KP).