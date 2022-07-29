AGL 7.38 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (16.77%)
NA speaker accepts resignation of 11 PTI members

Naveed Butt 29 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignations of 11 members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to the notification issued by the National Assembly Secretariat Spokesperson, the speaker National Assembly accepted the resignations of the PTI members under Article 64(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan. The notifications of the resignations have been sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The Speaker National Assembly accepted the resignations of Ali Muhammad Khan (NA-22, Mardan), Fasal Muhammad Khan (NA-24 Charsadda), Shaukat Ali (NA-31, Peshawar), Fakhar Zaman Khan (NA-45, Kurram), Farrukh Habib (NA-108, Faisalabad), Ijaz Ahmad Shah (NA-118, Nankana), Jamil Ahmad Khan (NA-237, Malir), Muhammad Akram Cheema (NA-239, Korangi Karachi), Abdul Shakoor Shad (NA-246, Karachi South), Dr Shireen Mehrunnisa Mazari (Reserved Seat for Women, Punjab), Shandana Gulzar Khan (Reserved Seat for Women KP).

The PTI members resigned from their seats in the National Assembly on April 11, 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

National Assembly ECP Raja Pervaiz Ashraf PTI Members

