AGL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.47%)
ANL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
AVN 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.96%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.34%)
CNERGY 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
EFERT 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.89%)
EPCL 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.9%)
FCCL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
FFL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
FLYNG 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
GGGL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
GTECH 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.94%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
KEL 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 29.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
MLCF 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.54%)
OGDC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.56%)
PAEL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
PRL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.85%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.51%)
TELE 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
TPL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.42%)
TPLP 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.17%)
TREET 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.25%)
TRG 93.20 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.62%)
UNITY 18.77 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.97%)
WAVES 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 3,983 Increased By 12.8 (0.32%)
BR30 14,591 Decreased By -28.6 (-0.2%)
KSE100 40,319 Increased By 168.5 (0.42%)
KSE30 15,295 Increased By 62.4 (0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks close higher with eyes on earnings

AFP Updated August 1, 2022 12:32pm

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday, extending rallies on Wall Street as traders eyed corporate earnings reports.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.69 percent, or 191.71 points, to end at 27,993.35, while the broader Topix index added 1.02 percent, or 19.80 points, to 1,960.11.

The dollar fetched 132.58 yen in Asian trade, against 133.25 yen in New York on Friday.

In Tokyo, “chip-linked shares are leading the market” after chip-testing equipment maker Advantest reported brisk first-quarter results, revising up its full-year earnings forecast, Daiwa Securities said.

Advantest gained 3.69 percent to 8,140 yen, while semiconductor parts maker Shin-Etsu Chemical rose 2.86 percent to 17,445 yen.

Toyota rallied 3.51 percent to 2,212 yen and shipping firm Nippon Yusen advanced 3.08 percent to 10,720 yen ahead of the two companies’ earnings reports due later this week.

Sony Group, which trimmed its annual net forecast on Friday, weighed down the market as it tumbled 3.21 percent to 11,320 yen.

Tokyo shares drift lower as yen surges

SoftBank Group lost 1.80 percent to 5,504 yen after the US Securities and Exchange Commission put Alibaba on a provisional watchlist of US-listed Chinese firms that face removal from American exchanges. The Japanese company owns roughly 25 percent of Alibaba shares.

Power companies were lower after reporting losses. Tohoku Electric Power plunged 10.04 percent to 663 yen while Kyushu Electric Power fell 3.33 percent to 841 yen.

ANA Holdings climbed 2.39 percent to 2,532 yen and Japan Airlines rose 2.38 percent to 2,369 yen ahead of their earnings reports released after the closing bell.

After the market close, ANA Holdings reported a one billion yen ($7.6 million) net profit for the first quarter, marking a return to the black for the first time in three years for the April-June period.

Its rival Japan Airlines reported a 19.56 billion yen net loss, smaller than the previous year’s 57.91 billion yen loss when airlines were hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tokyo stocks Nikkei 225 index

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo stocks close higher with eyes on earnings

Petrol price cut by Rs3.05, diesel’s increased by Rs8.95

MoF, SBP highlight economic challenges

Rs20bn supplementary grant for PSO approved by ECC

Port Qasim coal-fired power plant: Chinese propose use of RMB

Pakistan’s fintech OneLoad secures $11mn in funding: Systems Limited

Pak Suzuki increases car prices by up to Rs661,000

Asia posts biggest 6-month drop in FX reserves since 2015-16

July collection up by Rs15bn

NJHP rehabilitation: Govt likely to set aside PPRA rules

Sindh CM approves two new desalination plants

Read more stories