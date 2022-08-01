UAF marks World Hepatitis Day

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad marked World Hepatitis Day meant to create awareness among the masses and prevent from the disease which is hitting 12 million people in the country.

In this regards, the seminar was chaired by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan while Prof Dr Zahid Yaseen Hashmi, Chairman Liver Foundation Trust Faisalabad and former principal Punjab Medical College was the guest of the honor on the occasion.

The event was organized by One Health, Center for Advanced Studies in Agriculture and Food Security UAF. Free Nutrition Camp was also established whereas Liver Center Faisalabad set up free hepatitis screening camp.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said Faisalabad is one of the most affected hepatitis areas. He added that the university was actively working on One Health that was providing opportunities for medical, agricultural and environmental scientists to work together for the solution of national issues. He was of the view that the healthy lifestyle was a way forward to lead a blessed life.

Prof Dr Iqrar stressed upon the need to work out and to use nutritive food. He said that the malnutrition issue is hitting a large number of people which is responsible for increasing ailment in the society. He said that we had destroyed the environment from our own hands with chunking out smoke etc provoking climate changes. Our entire diet depends on wheat, but if other commodities like maize, etc. are added to wheat, it will have better health consequences.

Prof Dr Zahid Yaseen Hashmi said that unhealthy lifestyle can play a role in the development of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). He said that the sedentary lifestyle has been associated with weight gain and obesity. He said that if we use the diet keeping lifestyle, health and needs etc in view it works as medicine whereas the irrational use of diet contributes to develop disease. He said that for liver care, the protein is the essential part. He said that the water-borne diseases were rampant in Faisalabad due to presence of multiple pollutants in underground water. He said that they would work with the UAF on balanced diet and health issue.

