UAE floods: President expresses grief over loss of lives

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of lives, including Pakistani nationals, in flash floods that hit parts of the United Arab Emirates.

The president expressed his condolences and prayed for the bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of injured people, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release. Expressing solidarity with the UAE in this difficult time, the president said that Pakistan was also facing such like situation due to monsoon rainfall.

The president also urged the international community to work closely to ward off impacts of the climate changes.

Foreign Office Spokesperson, in a separate press release, said that the government and people of Pakistan extended heartfelt condolences to the government and people of the UAE on the damage caused by heavy rains and floods in the Emirates, resulting in the loss of precious lives including five Pakistani nationals.

“We express our deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased and pray for the speediest recovery of those injured. Pakistan stands in solidarity with the fraternal people and Government of the United Arab Emirates,” it was added.

The spokesperson further informed that the embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi and the consulate general of Pakistan in Dubai were in contact with the UAE government and families of the affected Pakistani nationals.

The missions had been directed to closely coordinate with the local authorities to extend full support to Pakistani nationals affected during the floods.

According to media reports, the UAE recorded its highest amount of rainfall in 27 years last week, causing damages after flash floods hit its different parts. Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Fujairah, were the worst affected by floods that followed torrential rainfall. According to UAE officials, a number of Asian expatriates were found dead following recent floods across the country.