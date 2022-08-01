Routes of People’s Bus Service: CM wants all damaged roads repaired within 40 days

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the Transport and Mass Transit Authority to coordinate with the local government department to get roads on all routes of the People’s Bus Service in the city repaired so that its smooth operations could be ensured.

He issued the directive while presiding over a meeting held to discuss and address the issues of the bus service at the Chief Minister House on Sunday.

Besides the chief minister, the meeting was attended by provincial Ministers Sharjeel Memon and Nasir Shah, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Commissioner Iqbal Memon, PSCM Fayyaz Jatoi, Secretary for Local Government Najam Shah, Transport Secretary Haleem Shaikh, Traffic DIG, heads of KMTA, KDA, and other officials concerned.

Mr Shah was told that the first route of the People’s Bus Service (from Malir to Merewether Tower) was launched on June 27, the second one on July 1, and by now more than seven routes are in operation with 250 buses in all.

There are, however, some issues that are hampering smooth operations on the seven routes. For example, the first route is 29.5 kilometres long. The roads in Model Colony and the Regal Chowk area require some asphalt work.

Similarly, in the areas of Malir Halt, FTC and Aram Bagh the pavements need to be repaired. And sewerage/drainage lines in some areas are damaged.

The second route starting from North Karachi to the Indus Hospital is spread over 32.9km. Its areas such as those near Shafiq Mor, Sohrab Goth and Shah Faisal Bridge need asphalt work and in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Shah Faisal Colony areas pavements need to be repaired. There are several areas where the sewerage/drainage lines are damaged.

The third route from Nagan Chowrangi to Singer Chowrangi is 33 kilometres long. The roads in areas like Hyderi, National Stadium and Shan Chowrangi require asphalt work while pavements near the FTC bridge and Liaquatabad No 10 are broken. In several areas on the route drainage lines also need to be fixed.

Similar works need to be carried out near the Empress Market, on the I.I. Chundrigar Road, Jahangir Road, and Link Road M-9 on Route 4.

The Manghopir road and the ones from the KMDC to Ziauddin Hospital and People’s Chowrangi to Landi Kotal area on Route 5 also need repair and maintenance works.

The roads and pavements on Route 6, such as those in Orangi Town, Paposh Nagar, Garden, Baloch Colony, PIB Colony, and Bahadurabad underpass would have to be repaired.

The roads and sewerage lines on Route 7, such as those near the Qatar Hospital and the Haji Hotel, Orangi, need to be repaired.

The chief minister directed the transport department to coordinate with the local government department and start all the repair and maintenance works on top priority. “I want you to complete the works within 40 days,” he told officials of the two departments.

The People’s Bus Service has become a good facility for the city’s residence and it must be maintained properly, Mr Shah said and asked the transport department to establish 250 bus stops within 20 days.

“The staff members such as cleaners, conductors and drivers working on the buses must be neat and clean,” he added.

