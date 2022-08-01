PEC, Sialkot chamber sign MoU to devise development framework

SIALKOT: A delegation of Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and discussed matters of mutual interests with the Chamber officials, here on Sunday.

According to a press release issued here, the delegation consisted of Adviser to Chairman PEC & Convener PEC Pakistan Development Committee (PPDC) Mir Masood Rashid, Member Governing Body PEC Mian Sultan Mehmood and Syed Jawad Gillani, Member WEDC Shaela Sajman, and Deputy Registrar PEC Wasif Bhatti.

SCCI President Mian Imran Akbar and Vice President Qasim Malik greeted the delegates.

Avenues of possible collaboration were explored between the SCCI and the PEC in order to devise development framework and address the industrial issues faced by the members of SCCI for necessary resolutions. Memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the SCCI and the PEC at the end of the session.

SCCI President Mian Imran Akbar shared that the graduate engineer internship program, final year design projects and identification of cottage industry would support innovation, product development and overcome shortage of skilled force in Sialkot. Vice President SCCI Qasim Malik said the MoU would initiate efforts that would upgrade and elevate the economic status of Pakistan. Moreover, it will stretch the working capability of the industrialists to achieve industrial excellence. Members of the SCCI and faculty members of various engineering universities participated in the session.