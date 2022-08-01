AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.06%)
BOP 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.31%)
EPCL 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.04%)
FCCL 13.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FLYNG 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
GGGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
GGL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GTECH 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.14%)
MLCF 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
OGDC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
PRL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.64%)
TELE 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
TPL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.14%)
TPLP 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.45%)
TREET 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.47%)
TRG 91.71 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (7.14%)
UNITY 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.75%)
WAVES 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 3,970 Decreased By -12 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,619 Increased By 36.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,150 Decreased By -126.3 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,232 Decreased By -70.6 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Zhob railway station: Railways trying to end illegal occupation

APP Updated August 1, 2022 05:54am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways was putting all-out efforts to vacate the Zhob Railway Station building as soon as possible which was occupied by unauthorized outsiders and was being used for residential purposes following its permanent closure.

The notices as per the new Ordinance of 2021 for removal of encroachment introduced by the federal government were being served to unauthorized occupants, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said the efforts were being expedited with the assistance of local administration and the levies to retrieve the encroached structures and hopefully the encroachment issue would be resolved.

The Zhob Railway Station was established in 1920 on the Bostan-Zhob section which was a narrow gauge section and it was closed for passenger traffic in 1985 and for goods traffic in 1990 being un-economical hence no, renovation of the station was carried out, since its closure, he added. He said the anti-encroachment operation for the vacation of these unauthorized service buildings would be carried out with the help of the district administration of Zhob due to the precarious law and order situation in this tribal area.

To a question, the official said Pakistan Railways has taken several steps to improve the financial conditions of the department including Raabta.

He said annually 60 million passengers used Railways for travel. 40 percent of tickets were being sold on the outdated processes without any audit and the Raabta was an initiative of the department towards enhanced customer facilitation by using an artificial intelligence approach.

Currently, the official said the system was decentralized with includes a few short coming like limited ticket booking options and non-flexible fare, outdated ticketing & freight parcel booking system & non-availability of automated reports.

He said the manual system was inaccurate and inefficient. Raabta platform lets customers plan and single interface customers can check train status, choose a seat, purchase a seat, order car rental, meals & refreshments, and book hotels.

Besides this, he said Raabta allowed passengers to lodge status during the journey customers can book tickets through multiple platforms including mobile applications, websites, ticket agents, and reservation officers.

Pakistan Railways Zhob Railway Station illegal occupation

Comments

1000 characters

Zhob railway station: Railways trying to end illegal occupation

Petrol price cut by Rs3.05, diesel’s increased by Rs8.95

MoF, SBP highlight economic challenges

Rs20bn supplementary grant for PSO approved by ECC

Port Qasim coal-fired power plant: Chinese propose use of RMB

July collection up by Rs15bn

NJHP rehabilitation: Govt likely to set aside PPRA rules

Sindh CM approves two new desalination plants

PESCO abuses its dominant position: CCP

Stuck at ports: Clearance of containers still remains elusive

Umar assails govt over ‘highest-ever’ inflation

Read more stories