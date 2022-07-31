AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.06%)
BOP 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.31%)
EPCL 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.04%)
FCCL 13.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FLYNG 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
GGGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
GGL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GTECH 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.14%)
MLCF 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
OGDC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
PRL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.64%)
TELE 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
TPL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.14%)
TPLP 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.45%)
TREET 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.47%)
TRG 91.71 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (7.14%)
UNITY 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.75%)
WAVES 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 3,970 Decreased By -12 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,619 Increased By 36.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,150 Decreased By -126.3 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,232 Decreased By -70.6 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Marriyum steps up criticism of PTI chairman

NNI Updated July 31, 2022 05:39am

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Cheif Imran Khan and the foreign funding received by his party were the “biggest threat” to the country.

“Currently, the country is facing a major security threat from Imran Khan,” she said in a news release while reacting to the PTI chief’s statement.

She said the person (Imran), who had received funding from the United States, had no right to talk on the national security.

Instead of discussing the economy, Imran Khan should answer as to why he used the donations for running his party’s affairs, she added.

The minister asked Imran Khan to “shut his mouth” as he had already weakened the national economy and security.

Marriyum holds former govt responsible for high inflation

Imran Khan, while being in power, appeased his “foreign funders” by destabilising the country and selling the Kashmir cause, she alleged.

She claimed that the PTI chairman had been fulfilling demands of his foreign funders since 2011. He also met the “demands of his foreign funders by weakening the country and economy, starving the people and gagging the media”, she added.

Imran Khan traded off the Kashmir for foreign funding, the minister claimed.

She said it did not suit to Imran Khan to lecture the current government as it was he who did not get response from the foreign leaders despite several attempts.

Imran Khan Marriyum Aurangzeb foreign funding case Information Minister PTI chairman

Comments

1000 characters

Marriyum steps up criticism of PTI chairman

Russia tops list of nations granting tax exemptions to citizens

3QFY22: Discos’ tariff up by Re0.51/unit

Hydroelectric energy: Wapda’s financial woes worsen as invoices by CPPA-G halved

Cabinet approves hike in petroleum dealers’ margin

PTI says mulling filing reference against CEC

Four big political parties hired firms in US for fundraising

PPP terms reference move ‘blackmail’

PM visits rain-hit Jacobabad, Jhal Magsi

Poor quality of services: CMOs pay only 16pc of total penalty

Read more stories