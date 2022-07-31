Dollar’s value to be below Rs200 after IMF deal: Ahsan

LAHORE: Terming appreciation in the dollars’ worth against Pak rupee as ‘artificial and speculative’, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said on Saturday that the greenback would reach its actual value, which is below Rs 200, as soon as deal with the IMF is finalized.

“The actual worth of the US dollar against Rupee is less than Rs 200 and those who collected the greenback would suffer losses when this currency reaches its actual level,” Ahsan said while talking to media, here on Saturday.

Slamming PTI chief for making attempts to spread ‘uncertainty and political instability’ he said the PTI during its almost four years rule caused harm to the institutions, besides committing mega corruption. There was not a single project which the PTI can claim, he said.

He alleged that enough evidence emerged against PTI in foreign funding case, but the party was still receiving funds and using it for advancing political goals and agenda on social media against the political opponents and institutions.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the country was passing through a phase of economic restoration and there was a need of Grand National recovery for which political stability is necessary. He regretted that the PTI leadership was playing a game of creating unrest in the country.

Ahsan blamed the poor economic policies of the previous government took the country to a terrible situation and the present government had to take tough decisions to bring the country out of that situation.

Moreover, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said that PTI Chief Imran Khan and the foreign funding received by his party were the biggest threat to the country. The person (Imran), who had received funding from the United States, had no right to talk on the national security, she said, adding: “Instead of discussing the economy, Imran Khan should answer as to why he used the donations for running his party’s affairs.”

She claimed that the PTI chairman had been fulfilling demands of his foreign funders since 2011. He also met the “demands of his foreign funders by weakening the country and economy, starving the people and gagging the media”, she added.

She said it did not suit to Imran Khan to lecture the current government as it was he who did not get response from the foreign leaders despite several attempts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022