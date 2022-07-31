Fazl accuses Imran of ruining Pakhtun society

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday assailed Imran Khan for ruining Pakhtuns’ culture, customs and whole country.

Addressing his party workers he said Imran Khan had been brought under ‘international agenda’ and vowed to fight him and not leave the ground.

Fazl, who is also head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) said that the former government wasn’t ousted under any foreign conspiracy but instead Imran was brought to government through what he called international agenda.

He vowed to fight against Imran alone. “You cannot become popular with fake IDs and false statements on social media,” said the PDM chief.

“We have always respected judiciary being institution, which is our prime obligation”, he said.

However, he asked all the institutions that they cannot accept the slavery of any powerful person, and will never accept it.

Later, talking to the media, Maulana Fazl opined the institutions are neutral, but still some people are there who are not neutral.

Talking about ‘foreign agenda’, the PDM chief alleged Imran Khan’s house rent used to come from America. He alleged that Imran is an agent.

I want to tell people that there is a problem in Peshawar too, he added. When they were being defeated in the local government elections, they had changed the laws.

PDM head went on to say that his forefathers had fought for freedom, but they (PTI) only talked about freedom. He said the PDM parties have come together to save the country.

He announced that they will fight as a party in upcoming by-elections. This decision is limited for by-election. However, he added, the decision for the general election will be taken later on.

The PDM chief continued to say that if there is a country, then we will be counted, if there is no country, there will be nothing.

To a question, he said Shehbaz Sharif is in touch with ‘institutions’.

Earlier, in presence of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other senior party leader, former Pakistan People’s Party member Provincial Assembly Fakhr Azam Wazir, and political workers from different districts joined the JUI-F.

I am telling the workers to stay in the battlefield, they will fight when the time comes, he concluded.

