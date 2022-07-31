Govt to ensure foolproof security during Muharram: Rana

LAHORE: While the first of Muharram will fall on Sunday (today), Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday that the government will ensure foolproof security during the month of Muharram.

Taking to his Twitter account, Rana Sanaullah announced that the government has decided to establish a control room for surveillance and monitoring of security arrangements across the country.

He said, “Special security teams will be formed to provide foolproof security to the processions and majalis.”

