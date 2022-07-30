Guddu plant fire: PM directs PD to hire int’l consultant for investigation

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister has directed the Power Division to hire an international consultant to probe the causes of the fire incident in 747MW combined cycle Guddu power plant and determine the estimated losses, fix responsibility for negligence and suggest the way forward for avoidance of such incidents in future, official sources told Business Recorder.

Guddu 747MW plant was commissioned in 2014 at a cost of $602 million (EPC cost $545 million with a loan component of $464 million).

The plant has two gas turbines and one steam turbine. The efficiency is about 55.55%and gas supply is from PPL dedicated Kandhkot gas field under long term gas supply agreement. Long term service agreement has been signed with M/s GE for routine maintenance and parts availability and O&M of the plant is done by management of Guddu.

On July 10, fire incident occurred at steam turbine number 16 (ST-16) and generator. Initial assessment was that the fire occurred due to short circuit owing to rain in the area. A formal inquiry committee under CEO Muzaffargarh was constituted to assess the real reasons for the incident. One-man committee of PD Baloki was also tasked to provide an independent report.

Both the committees have given the opinion that fire incident occurred due to hydrogen leakage which could not be detected by the relevant O&M teams.

According to sources, both the committees also observed that this was not a recent issue as the leakage was going on for quite some time which shows negligence on the part of O&M teams.

As per the recommendations of the main committee the relevant officials have been suspended and formal proceedings have been initiated against them, the sources said adding that restoration of overhead cranes has been initiated which is essential to lift the machine casings.

M/s Nespak has been engaged for consultancy services for restoration of generator and steam turbine whereas M/s SGS is also being engaged to facilitate the restoration work.

M/s Harbin China being the OEM of steam turbine has been approached and is working to prepare the scope.

Additionally, a team of O&M operator of Nandipur (M/s HEPSEC) has also been deputed at Guddu to assist in finalization of restoration plan.

The sources said, in parallel documentation is in progress for long term outsourcing of O&M of 747 Guddu plant.

The issue of Guddu power plant was discussed at a meeting on July 26, 2022 under the chairmanship of Prime Minister, Shahbaz Sharif, wherein it was decided that Power Division will hire international consultant immediately to probe the cause of fire incident at the plant, fix responsibility and way forward.

Prime Minister Office (PMO), sources said has sought a compliance report from Power Division on the directions given in the meeting.

Senate Standing Committee on Power, in its previous meeting also directed CEO Genco-III to provide the documents of the booster compressor station at TPS, Guddu, copy of the agreement along with tender cost, escalation payment and action taken during its delay period and loss incurred to the national exchequer. The Committee also unanimously decided and directed CEO Genco-II to take action against M/s Al-Tariq Consultants (Pvt) Limited. The Committee directed Power Division to take action against officials involved.

