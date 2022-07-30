KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 199,365 tonnes of cargo comprising 162,352 tonnes of import cargo and 37,013 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 162,352 comprised of 52,273 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 9,239 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 11,843 tonnes of Wheat, 3,362 tonnes of Yellow Soya Bean Seeds 85,635 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 37,013 tonnes comprised of 33,647 tonnes of containerized cargo, 2,958 tonnes of Corns & 408 tonnes of Rice.

Approximately, 02 ships namely Snoopy and Cosco Antwerp have berthed at Karachi Port.

Some 03 ships, namely Maersk kate, Hyundai Tacoma and Tarlan sailed out from Karachi Port.

Around 17 ships namely, California Trader, X-Press Bardsey, Pilion, Silver Amanda, MT Karachi, Seamax Westport, Prague Express, Dallian, Northern Discovery, Long Beach Trader, Thorswind, Cosco Hamburg, Spiekerroog, KSH Xinyang, FLC Celebration, Tan Binh 259 and Loa Fortune were expected to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a containers ship ‘CMA CGM Butterfly’ left the Port on Friday morning, while 03 more ships, Wealthy Loyal, MSC Iris and African Starling are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 139,748 tonnes, comprising 98,974 tonnes imports cargo and 40,774 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,794` Containers (2,115 TEUs Imports and 1,679 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 15 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 03 ships, Long Beach Express, SM Navigator and Maritime Gisela carrying Containers, Gas oil and Palm oil are expected to take berths at QICT, FOTCO and LCT on Friday, 29th July and another containers ship ‘CMA CGM Berlioz’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day and two more ships, TeeraBhum and SafmarineNigami are due to arrive on Saturday, 30th July-2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022