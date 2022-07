KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (July 29, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Intermarket Sec. Agritech Ltd. 3,500,000 7.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,500,000 7.40 Topline Sec. Bestway Cement Ltd. 32,600 122.24 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 32,600 122.24 Topline Sec. Cherat Cement 35,000 77.88 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 35,000 77.88 Fikree's (SMC) Engro Fertilizers 1,000 79.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 79.50 Alfalah Sec. Flying Cement Co. 5,434,000 8.17 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,434,000 8.17 MRA Sec. Lotte Chemical Ltd 50,000 29.98 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 29.98 Next Capital Octopus Digital Ltd. 2,000 69.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 69.00 Topline Sec. Pioneer Cement 15,000 55.26 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 55.26 Fikree's (SMC) Sui Northern Gas 500 31.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 31.25 EFG Hermes United Bank Limited 86,948 110.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 86,948 110.50 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 9,157,048 ===========================================================================================

