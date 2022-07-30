Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Bank Alfalah Limited 30.6.2022 25% (i) 8,703.201 4.90 12.08.2022
(Unconsolidated) Half Year to 16.08.2022
Bank Alfalah Limited 30.6.2022 8,755.757 4.93
(Consolidated) Half Year
Dewan Sugar 30.6.2022 (597.090) (6.62)
Mills Limited Nine Month
Habib Sugar 30.6.2022 1,126.115 7.51
mills Limited Nine Month
Atlas Honda 30.6.2022 1,502.520 12.11
Limited 1stQuarter
Fauji Fertilizer 25.08.2022 19.08.2022
Bin Qasim Limited 10.00.A.M. to
EOGM 25.08.2022
==========================================================================================================
Indication: (*) Book Closure for Treated in time for the Purpose of acquisition of Shares.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments