KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Bank Alfalah Limited 30.6.2022 25% (i) 8,703.201 4.90 12.08.2022 (Unconsolidated) Half Year to 16.08.2022 Bank Alfalah Limited 30.6.2022 8,755.757 4.93 (Consolidated) Half Year Dewan Sugar 30.6.2022 (597.090) (6.62) Mills Limited Nine Month Habib Sugar 30.6.2022 1,126.115 7.51 mills Limited Nine Month Atlas Honda 30.6.2022 1,502.520 12.11 Limited 1stQuarter Fauji Fertilizer 25.08.2022 19.08.2022 Bin Qasim Limited 10.00.A.M. to EOGM 25.08.2022 ==========================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Book Closure for Treated in time for the Purpose of acquisition of Shares.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022