Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Updated July 30, 2022 03:39am

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/(Loss)      EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
Bank Alfalah Limited    30.6.2022     25% (i)      8,703.201        4.90                        12.08.2022
(Unconsolidated)        Half Year                                                            to 16.08.2022
Bank Alfalah Limited    30.6.2022                  8,755.757        4.93
(Consolidated)          Half Year
Dewan Sugar             30.6.2022                  (597.090)      (6.62)
Mills Limited          Nine Month
Habib Sugar             30.6.2022                  1,126.115        7.51
mills Limited          Nine Month
Atlas Honda             30.6.2022                  1,502.520       12.11
Limited                1stQuarter
Fauji Fertilizer                                                                 25.08.2022     19.08.2022
Bin Qasim Limited                                                                10.00.A.M.             to
                                                                                       EOGM     25.08.2022
==========================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Book Closure for Treated in time for the Purpose of acquisition of Shares.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

