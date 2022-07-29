AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
PTI's Sibtain Khan elected Speaker Punjab Assembly

  • Defeats PML-N's Saif ul Malook Khokhar
BR Web Desk Updated July 29, 2022 09:54pm

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Sibtain Khan was elected Speaker Punjab Assembly on Friday after his predecessor Chaudhry Parvez Elahi became the chief minister.

Sibtain Khan received 185 votes. He was up against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Saif ul Malook Khokhar, who received 175 votes.

Out of the 364 votes cast, four were rejected during the session presided over by PTI MPA Waseem Khan Badozai.

Before the voting began, PML-N’s Khalil Tahir Sandhu objected to the position of the polling booth, saying that cameras were installed above it.

Following his objection, the location of the polling booth was changed.

PTI files no-trust motion against deputy speaker Mazari in Punjab Assembly

Earlier, Sibtain had told the media that the PML-N would not create any trouble for him during the speaker's election, claiming that he would win the contest “effortlessly”.

No-confidence motion

Meanwhile, the Punjab Assembly on Thursday passed a no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari after his ties deteriorated with the ruling PTI.

“I’ve moved No Confidence Motion against Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari in Punjab Assembly Today,” former provincial law minister and PTI’s parliamentary leader Raja Basharat announced in a Twitter post.

