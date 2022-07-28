AGL 7.38 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (16.77%)
ANL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
AVN 76.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.67%)
BOP 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-4.46%)
EPCL 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-3.92%)
FCCL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
FFL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.01%)
FLYNG 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
GGGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
GGL 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.38%)
GTECH 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.68%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.6%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.11%)
LOTCHEM 30.26 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (5.8%)
MLCF 24.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
OGDC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.13%)
PAEL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
PRL 15.84 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
TELE 10.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
TPLP 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.53%)
TREET 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.3%)
TRG 85.60 Increased By ▲ 5.48 (6.84%)
UNITY 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
WAVES 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 3,982 Increased By 39.8 (1.01%)
BR30 14,583 Increased By 96 (0.66%)
KSE100 40,277 Increased By 304 (0.76%)
KSE30 15,303 Increased By 144.9 (0.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI files no-trust motion against deputy speaker Mazari in Punjab Assembly

  • Voting is scheduled to take place tomorrow (Friday)
BR Web Desk 28 Jul, 2022

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday moved the no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari in the Punjab Assembly.

“I’ve moved No Confidence Motion against Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari in Punjab Assembly Today. Voting will be held tomorrow at 4 pm,” former provincial law minister and PTI’s parliamentary leader Raja Basharat announced in a Twitter post.

He further added that the voting for the election of Speaker of the Punjab Assembly will also take place on Friday, hoping that the PTI and PML-Q’s joint candidate Sibtain Khan would be elected to the position.

Punjab CM, Imran discuss cabinet formation

It is pertinent to mention that the election of the speaker assembly will take place tomorrow (Friday) at 4 pm for which the nomination papers can be submitted till 5 pm today.

PTI has nominated Sibtain Khan from Mianwali for Speaker and Wasiq Qayyum from Rawalpindi for the Deputy Speaker slot.

On Wednesday, newly-elected Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi called on Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan and discussed matters concerning the formation of the Punjab Cabinet and other issues regarding the provincial government, sources said.

During the meeting, Imran also Khan felicitated Ch Parvez Elahi on assuming the office of the chief minister.

The sources claimed that Khan told Elahi that the provincial ministers who were working in the PTI-led Punjab government would continue. Matters concerning the election of a new Speaker in the Punjab Assembly and deputy speaker were also discussed and names were considered for both slots.

The sources maintained that it was decided in the meeting to restore the health card, Panahgah, and Langar Khana programmes in the province.

PTI no confidence motion deputy speaker of PA Speaker Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan

Comments

1000 characters

PTI files no-trust motion against deputy speaker Mazari in Punjab Assembly

The great fall continues: Rupee closes near 240 against US dollar

Positivity prevails at PSX, KSE-100 up 0.76%

Judges' appointment to SC: JCP rejects Chief Justice Bandial's nominations

Pakistan said to buy 186,000 tonnes wheat in tender

Oil extends gains as risk appetite improves, US inventories fall

Relief and rescue efforts in Balochistan continue amid monsoon rains

Asif Ali Zardari tests positive for Covid-19: Bilawal

Pakistan's DealCart announces it has raised $4.5mn in pre-seed funding

Three foreign climbers feared dead on Pakistani peaks

Read more stories