PTI files no-trust motion against deputy speaker Mazari in Punjab Assembly

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday moved the no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari in the Punjab Assembly.

“I’ve moved No Confidence Motion against Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari in Punjab Assembly Today. Voting will be held tomorrow at 4 pm,” former provincial law minister and PTI’s parliamentary leader Raja Basharat announced in a Twitter post.

He further added that the voting for the election of Speaker of the Punjab Assembly will also take place on Friday, hoping that the PTI and PML-Q’s joint candidate Sibtain Khan would be elected to the position.

Punjab CM, Imran discuss cabinet formation

It is pertinent to mention that the election of the speaker assembly will take place tomorrow (Friday) at 4 pm for which the nomination papers can be submitted till 5 pm today.

PTI has nominated Sibtain Khan from Mianwali for Speaker and Wasiq Qayyum from Rawalpindi for the Deputy Speaker slot.

On Wednesday, newly-elected Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi called on Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan and discussed matters concerning the formation of the Punjab Cabinet and other issues regarding the provincial government, sources said.

During the meeting, Imran also Khan felicitated Ch Parvez Elahi on assuming the office of the chief minister.

The sources claimed that Khan told Elahi that the provincial ministers who were working in the PTI-led Punjab government would continue. Matters concerning the election of a new Speaker in the Punjab Assembly and deputy speaker were also discussed and names were considered for both slots.

The sources maintained that it was decided in the meeting to restore the health card, Panahgah, and Langar Khana programmes in the province.