AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.06%)
BOP 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.31%)
EPCL 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.04%)
FCCL 13.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FLYNG 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
GGGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
GGL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GTECH 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.14%)
MLCF 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
OGDC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
PRL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.64%)
TELE 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
TPL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.14%)
TPLP 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.45%)
TREET 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.47%)
TRG 91.71 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (7.14%)
UNITY 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.75%)
WAVES 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 3,970 Decreased By -12 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,619 Increased By 36.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,150 Decreased By -126.3 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,232 Decreased By -70.6 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Toronto stocks rise, set to snap 3-month slump

Reuters Updated July 29, 2022 08:09pm

Canada’s resource-heavy main stock index rose on Friday, helped by strong company earnings, while data showing Canadian economy most likely grew above Bank of Canada’s projection boosted expectations of another big hike in September.

The index is on track to snap its three-month slump, up 4% in July, helped by a rally in crude prices, strong earnings and a recovery in many industrial and technology stocks.

At 10:10 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 179.79 points, or 0.92%, at 19,636.5.

Boosting the index, oil major Imperial Oil Ltd gained 3.5% on reporting a more than six-fold jump in second-quarter profit, as the energy company benefited from a surge in energy prices after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“It is really encouraging to see the special dividends and buybacks being announced by these companies and it’s a good reminder for investors as to how much cash flow is being generated by the big energy companies who are dependent on the higher prices,” said Greg Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

Energy stocks advanced 2.6%. Energy is the best performing sector so far this year, up about 45%, helping the commodity heavy TSX/S&P index outperform its U.S. and European peers.

Meanwhile, the Canadian economy most likely grew at an annualized rate of 4.6% in the second quarter over the first, above the Bank of Canada’s projection, boosting market expectations of another big hike in September.

The rate-sensitive financials sector gained 1.1%, while industrials rose 1.3%.

TFI International rose 3.3% on reporting better-than-expected earnings, while auto parts maker Magna International slipped 0.7% on missing profit estimates, hit by higher commodity and energy costs worsened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

TSX Canada’s main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange’s Toronto stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Toronto stocks rise, set to snap 3-month slump

COAS Bajwa seeks US help for early loan disbursement from IMF: report

'Operation regime change' to be reversed only by transparent elections: Imran Khan

People to hear ‘good news’ on election soon, says Sheikh Rashid

Some Asia economies may need rapid rate hikes to cool inflation: IMF

Bilawal calls for enhanced cooperation with Afghanistan

Explosion inside Kabul cricket stadium injures four

Oil prices surge $4/bbl as chances of OPEC+ supply boost dim

Indus Motor Company massively increases prices across entire lineup

KSE-100 snaps winning streak, falls 0.31%

China to resume visa issuance to Afghans, exempt Afghan imports from tax

Read more stories