AGL 7.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
AVN 79.09 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.85%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
EFERT 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.56%)
EPCL 65.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.57%)
FCCL 13.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
GGGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.77%)
GTECH 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
KEL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.19%)
MLCF 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.09%)
OGDC 80.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
PAEL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.34%)
PRL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.88%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
TELE 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
TPL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
TPLP 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.73%)
TREET 25.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.22%)
TRG 91.71 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (7.14%)
UNITY 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.9%)
WAVES 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 3,982 Increased By 0.1 (0%)
BR30 14,650 Increased By 66.4 (0.46%)
KSE100 40,278 Increased By 1.3 (0%)
KSE30 15,301 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.01%)
Caixabank books Q2 net profit of 866mns vs loss in same quarter a year ago

Reuters 29 Jul, 2022

MADRID: Spain’s Caixabank on Friday said it booked a net profit of 866 million euros ($884.9 million) in the second quarter compared to a loss of 605 million euros in the same period last year due to restructuring-related charges.

Caixabank, which in March 2021 closed the 4.3 billion euros acquisition of Bankia in a defensive deal, said higher income from its insurance business and long-term savings products supported earnings.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected the country’s biggest domestic bank to report a net profit of 592 million euros.

