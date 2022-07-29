AGL 7.38 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (16.77%)
ANL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
AVN 76.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.67%)
BOP 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-4.46%)
EPCL 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-3.92%)
FCCL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
FFL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.01%)
FLYNG 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
GGGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
GGL 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.38%)
GTECH 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.68%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.6%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.11%)
LOTCHEM 30.26 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (5.8%)
MLCF 24.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
OGDC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.13%)
PAEL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
PRL 15.84 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
TELE 10.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
TPLP 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.53%)
TREET 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.3%)
TRG 85.60 Increased By ▲ 5.48 (6.84%)
UNITY 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
WAVES 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 3,982 Increased By 39.8 (1.01%)
BR30 14,583 Increased By 96 (0.66%)
KSE100 40,277 Increased By 304 (0.76%)
KSE30 15,303 Increased By 144.9 (0.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Army pilot, family members killed as car falls into river

INP 29 Jul, 2022

SKARDU: Seven members of a family, including a newly-married army aviation officer, lost their lives after their car fell into River Indus in Kharmang area of Skardu on Thursday.

The dead included army captain pilot Hassan, his wife Dr Samina and five of their relatives. The car plunged into the river after the driver of the vehicles lost control while negotiating a dangerous turn at Bunbong Pardi on Kharmang-Kargil Road.

Two bodies of the victims were retrieved while search for the remaining bodies was still under way.

According to police, the pilot, his wife and their relatives were travelling to Skardu from the Olding area of Kharmang district. Rescue 1122 personnel, police and local volunteers immediately started the search operation after being informed of the incident.

Those who drowned were named as Sadiq Hussain, Ruhullah, Yazdan, Batool and two-year-old Tayyaba.

The report said that Captain Hassan got married only a week ago and was a resident of Skardu.

road accident Indus River Army pilot Bunbong Pardi family killed

Comments

1000 characters

Army pilot, family members killed as car falls into river

Export-oriented industry: Energy subsidy to be reviewed quarterly

MoF depicts a bleak picture of economy

IMF’s ‘pre-conditions’ already met, Senate panel told

FY22: Profit repatriation rises to $1.5bn

Outlook downgrade: S&P follows in the footsteps of Fitch, Moody’s

Govt will complete its term: PDM

Defunct private, public non-listed companies: Procedure for de-registration issued

Nepra officials express divergent views on ‘usefulness’ of IGCEP

Afghan transit cargo: Multimodal two-way air-road corridor okayed

Elevation of judges to SC: JCP meeting deferred

Read more stories