AGL 7.38 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (16.77%)
ANL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
AVN 76.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.67%)
BOP 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-4.46%)
EPCL 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-3.92%)
FCCL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
FFL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.01%)
FLYNG 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
GGGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
GGL 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.38%)
GTECH 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.68%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.6%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.11%)
LOTCHEM 30.26 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (5.8%)
MLCF 24.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
OGDC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.13%)
PAEL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
PRL 15.84 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
TELE 10.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
TPLP 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.53%)
TREET 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.3%)
TRG 85.60 Increased By ▲ 5.48 (6.84%)
UNITY 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
WAVES 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 3,982 Increased By 39.8 (1.01%)
BR30 14,583 Increased By 96 (0.66%)
KSE100 40,277 Increased By 304 (0.76%)
KSE30 15,303 Increased By 144.9 (0.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

'Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon' holds world premiere

AFP 28 Jul, 2022
British actors Eve Best (L) and Olivia Cooke (R) with Australian actress Milly Alcock (C) attend the World premiere of HBO original drama series 'House of the Dragon.' Photo: AFP
British actors Eve Best (L) and Olivia Cooke (R) with Australian actress Milly Alcock (C) attend the World premiere of HBO original drama series 'House of the Dragon.' Photo: AFP

LOS ANGELES: 'House of the Dragon' creators and stars were eager to leave behind the difficult final season of 'Game of Thrones' as they launched its prequel at a glittering world premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The original 'Thrones,' with its unique blend of fantasy, violence, medieval politics and dragons, became a global phenomenon that hooked audiences and swept television awards, but its finale was panned by fans and critics.

'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow spin-off in early development: reports

"It's a real shame that they were so disappointed - but it has been four years, and this is a different story," said Miguel Sapochnik, the director of several much-loved 'Thrones' episodes, who returned for the prequel.

"So now they get the chance to have a different experience. I hope they will," he told AFP on the premiere's red carpet.

Reviews and plot details of the first episode of 'House of the Dragon,' out August 21, are under embargo, but its screening drew a glowing reception at the recently opened Academy Museum in Los Angeles.

Set years earlier in the same universe of George R.R. Martin's fantasy books, 'House of the Dragon' depicts the glory days of the ancestors of popular 'Thrones' characters, such as Daenerys Targaryen.

"Whereas the original 'Game of Thrones' was about multiple different families that are spread over multiple continents, ours is a much more intimate story," said Sapochnik.

"It's really about the dissolution of one family. So in a way, it wasn't hard for it to be different."

Ryan Condal, who serves as the new series' showrunner along with Sapochnik, told AFP that it had been "very difficult" to end the original "Thrones" but that its prequel is "a totally new deal, it's 170 years in the past."

"I think there was a grieving process for the fans," he said. "They had spent 10 years with these characters, they'd grown up with them."

Condal said he believed there was still "a really strong underlying fan base" for the new series.

In 'House of the Dragon,' Paddy Considine plays the kindly King Viserys, while Matt Smith is cast as his ambitious brother Prince Daemon.

'Thrones' and 'Rings' fans ready for battle as Comic-Con returns

Milly Alcock and Emma D'Arcy play younger and older versions of the king's only child Princess Rhaenyra, with the show's timeline spanning at least a decade.

Olivia Cooke, who plays a key role as Rhaenyra's best friend Alicent Hightower, said it was "scary" to dwell on how the original series' ending had been received, or could impact its successor.

"It's hard to please everyone," she said.

"I haven't really thought about that at all... I'm super proud of this."

Game of Thrones House of the Dragon

Comments

1000 characters

'Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon' holds world premiere

PKR slide: govt feels so helpless because there’s IMF condition

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up nearly 1.5%

Oil extends gains as risk appetite improves, US inventories fall

Relief and rescue efforts in Balochistan continue amid monsoon rains

Asif Ali Zardari tests positive for Covid-19: Bilawal

Pakistan's DealCart announces it has raised $4.5mn in pre-seed funding

Three foreign climbers feared dead on Pakistani peaks

Jayasuriya stars again as Sri Lanka thrash Pakistan to level Test series

PM promises swift completion of stalled Chinese projects

Five export-oriented sectors: PD seeks over Rs84bn to ensure power supply at concessionary rate

Read more stories