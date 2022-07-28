AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
Waziristan reports another case of polio

INP 28 Jul, 2022

MIRANSHAH: Despite tall claims made by the government that it is taking steps to eliminate poliovirus from the country, there seems to be no end in sight to this crippling disease as one more case of the virus has been reported from North Waziristan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), taking the total number cases of the disease reported from the country this year to 14.

The Ministry of Health informed on Wednesday that with the detection of yet another case in N. Waziristan, the total number of cases reported from the area in the ongoing year had reached 13.

