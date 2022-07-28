Bilawal to attend SCO-CFM meeting in Tashkent

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will be leading the Pakistan delegation to the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (SCO-CFM) meeting in Tashkent on 28-29 July 2022.

The invitation to attend the SCO-CFM was extended by the Acting Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, Vladimir Norov. In the CFM meeting, the SCO foreign ministers would deliberate upon important regional and international issues as well as approve the decisions and documents to be presented to the Heads of State at the SCO Summit in Samarkand in September 2022.

The foreign minister will also hold bilateral meetings with a number of his counterparts from the SCO member states on the sidelines.

The SCO’s major objectives include promoting mutual confidence and good-neighbourly relations among member states; strengthening regional peace, security and stability; and creating a framework for effective cooperation in the political sphere, trade and economy, culture, science and technology, education, energy, transportation and connectivity, tourism, and environmental protection.

