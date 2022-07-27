AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
ANL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
AVN 74.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.08%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
EFERT 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.91%)
EPCL 69.73 Increased By ▲ 4.53 (6.95%)
FCCL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.4%)
FFL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.73%)
FLYNG 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
GGGL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
GGL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
GTECH 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.74%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.7%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (6.52%)
MLCF 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.77%)
OGDC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PAEL 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
TPL 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TREET 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.67%)
TRG 80.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
UNITY 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
WAVES 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 3,942 Increased By 11.5 (0.29%)
BR30 14,487 Increased By 51.5 (0.36%)
KSE100 39,973 Increased By 78.6 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,158 Increased By 27.1 (0.18%)
Brecorder
Jul 27, 2022
Markets

KSE-100 inches up 0.2%

BR Web Desk 27 Jul, 2022

Uncertain economic conditions kept investors at bay with the benchmark KSE-100 Index witnessing a volatile trading session to end marginally positive on Wednesday.

Range-bound activity was witnessed where the benchmark index traded in a range of 493 points.

At close, the KSE-100 settled with a marginal gain of 78.59 points or 0.20% to close at 39,972.64.

Arif Habib Limited (AHL) in a note said main board volumes remained dry whereas decent volumes were observed in the 3rd-tier stocks.

KSE-100 ends marginally positive as investors await clarity

"News that Fitch Ratings and Moody’s Investor Service expect Pakistan to secure $1.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also acted as a positive trigger,” said Capital Stake in its post-market comment.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's rupee maintained its downward trajectory against the US dollar with the currency closing at 236.02 in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

On the corporate front, PSX and Meezan Bank Limited signed an agreement whereby PSX, in collaboration with the bank, will provide a dedicated Shariah-compliant trading platform for Roshan Digital Account (RDA) clients. “This will facilitate investors who are focused on investing in Shariah approved securities,” read a statement.

Sectors driving the benchmark KSE 100 index upwards included banking (77.77 points), chemical (54.83 points) and technology and communication (27.79 points).

Volume on the all-share index declined to 121.58 million from 131.86 million on Tuesday. Similarly, the value of shares traded dipped to Rs4.15 billion from Rs4.21 billion recorded in the previous session.

Lotte Chemical was the volume leader with 10.21 million shares, followed by WorldCall Telecom with 9.26 million shares, and TPL Properties Limited with 9.02 million shares.

Shares of 321 companies were traded on Wednesday, of which 153 registered an increase, 141 recorded a fall, and 27 remained unchanged.

KSE-100 inches up 0.2%

