AGL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
ANL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
AVN 74.89 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.07%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
EFERT 84.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.51%)
EPCL 65.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.75%)
FCCL 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
FFL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
FLYNG 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
GGGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.02%)
GGL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
GTECH 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 2.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
LOTCHEM 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
MLCF 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
OGDC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PAEL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
TELE 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TPL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 17.44 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.93%)
TREET 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
TRG 80.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.27%)
UNITY 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
BR100 3,928 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,390 Decreased By -46.1 (-0.32%)
KSE100 39,826 Decreased By -67.9 (-0.17%)
KSE30 15,116 Decreased By -15.3 (-0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Lufthansa ground staff start walkout in Germany in pay dispute

Reuters 27 Jul, 2022

BERLIN: Ground staff of Deutsche Lufthansa went on a strike early on Wednesday, prompting the cancellation of more than 1,000 flights and adding to travel disruptions during the busy summer travel season.

Labour union Verdi had called for the walkout, which is due to run until 6 am (0400 GMT) on Thursday, over its demand for a 9.5% pay hike for around 20,000 workers.

The move had prompted Lufthansa to cancel nearly all flights at its Frankfurt and Munich hubs for Wednesday.

Strikes and staff shortages have already forced airlines including Lufthansa to cancel thousands of flights and caused hours-long queues at major airports, frustrating holidaymakers keen to travel after COVID-19 related lockdowns.

Verdi last month demanded a 9.5% pay rise, or at least 350 euros ($368) more per month for 12 months, for around 20,000 workers who it says are being squeezed by inflation and have been overworked due to staffing shortages at airports.

Lufthansa expects positive quarter despite airport chaos

Lufthansa had offered an increase of 150 euros per month for the rest of this year and another 100 euros more from the start of 2023, plus a 2% increase from mid-2023 dependent on the company’s financial results.

Verdi rejected the offer, saying it was insufficient to offset soaring inflation, which hit 8.2% in Germany in June.

Verdi and Lufthansa have held two rounds of wage negotiations so far.

A third is scheduled for Aug. 3 and 4.

Frankfurt Deutsche Lufthansa

Comments

1000 characters

Lufthansa ground staff start walkout in Germany in pay dispute

Intra-day update: Rupee falls near 236 against US dollar

Moody's, Fitch expect Pakistan to secure $1.2bn IMF bailout package

Oil steady as demand concerns offset US crude stock drawdown

Govt’s curious foray repulsed by pro-Elahi SC verdict

President administers oath to CM Elahi

PML-N censures SC verdict

Cabinet approves Rs3.50/unit hike in power tariff

Wapda for direct contracting to rehabilitate NJHEP

Power supply to export sectors at low rates: More funding contingent on IMF’s consent, ECC told

Bhayo made chairman of Privatisation Commission

Read more stories