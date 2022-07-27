AGL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.96%)
Pakistan

Hub River Bridge collapses after flash floods

INP 27 Jul, 2022

HUB: The National Highways Authority (NHA) has said that the Hub River Bridge has been demolished due to heavy rains and flash floods and the Hub bypass is being used as an alternative.

According to an NHA spokesperson, the land connection between Sindh and Balochistan has not been cut as the Hub Bypass is being used as an alternative to the demolished Hub flyover.

He said Hub bypass is 11-km long and extends from Berout to the national highway. Officials have started consultations regarding the rebuilding of the Hub flyover, he added. The heavy rains are causing abnormal discharge of water from the Hub dam spillways, due to which local government has to impose an emergency in the area.

The overflow of water from the Hub dam is more than the capacity of the new bridge built near the Murad dam construction site, a media report states. The excess water overflows from the bridge, cuts the road, and then falls into the river, it added.

