AGL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.96%)
ANL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 74.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.11%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
EFERT 85.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
EPCL 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.61%)
FCCL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
FFL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
FLYNG 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.61%)
GGGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
GGL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
GTECH 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.38%)
LOTCHEM 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.59%)
MLCF 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.87%)
OGDC 80.06 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.64%)
PAEL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
PIBTL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.28%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
TELE 10.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.8%)
TREET 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
TRG 80.05 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.46%)
UNITY 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.25%)
WAVES 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,931 Decreased By -0.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 14,436 Increased By 44.8 (0.31%)
KSE100 39,894 Increased By 50 (0.13%)
KSE30 15,131 Increased By 32.3 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ACCA Pakistan organises ‘Virtual Careers Fair’

Recorder Report 27 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants organized the 3rd Edition of its Virtual Careers Fair.

It has featured around 200+ top organizations, 600+ jobs along with 4 Power Packed Exclusive Sessions by Industry Experts to enhance the employability Skills of participants.

The participating employers came from a variety of industries such as Shared Services / BPO and Consultancy, Accounting & Public Practice including Big 6 and SMPs, Manufacturing including Textile, Cement and Automotive, BFSI, FMCG/Retail, Property & Construction, Telecom and Health / Pharma – reflecting a growing demand of the accountancy and finance professionals.

ACCA continues to create inclusive opportunities for Pakistan’s youth (our members and future members) and supports their employability by unlocking the power of digital and employing innovative solutions.

The event was attended by thousands of participants who were able to interact with leading employers and recruiters, learn from experts, seek new opportunities and build valuable connections with other participants and speakers.

The event received very positive feedback from all participating employers and attendees who appreciated the overall experience of the event. The presence of major employers and the quality of jobs advertised at the fair through ACCA Careers (online jobs portal) reinforced the value of the accountancy profession. Employers also shared their satisfaction regarding the strong pool of highly motivated and qualified individuals that would help them build stronger, future-ready organisations.

In her message to the attendees, Helen Brand, Chief Executive, ACCA, said: “We are delighted you can join us for what promises to be a very engaging event and one which demonstrates ACCA’s strength as a super-connector within the Accounting and industry across the world.

I’d encourage you to explore all the available resources we have created for you, and I’d particularly recommend that you take time to look at the employability support materials designed specifically as you look to build on or indeed begin your career in Accountancy and Finance.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

ACCA Pakistan Virtual Careers Fair Helen Brand

Comments

1000 characters

ACCA Pakistan organises ‘Virtual Careers Fair’

Govt’s curious foray repulsed by pro-Elahi SC verdict

President administers oath to CM Elahi

PML-N censures SC verdict

Cabinet approves Rs3.50/unit hike in power tariff

Wapda for direct contracting to rehabilitate NJHEP

Power supply to export sectors at low rates: More funding contingent on IMF’s consent, ECC told

Bhayo made chairman of Privatisation Commission

PM seeks report on buffer stock of wheat

Mining sector likely to get status of industry

32 brigadiers promoted to rank of major general

Read more stories