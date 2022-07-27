ACCA Pakistan organises ‘Virtual Careers Fair’

KARACHI: The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants organized the 3rd Edition of its Virtual Careers Fair.

It has featured around 200+ top organizations, 600+ jobs along with 4 Power Packed Exclusive Sessions by Industry Experts to enhance the employability Skills of participants.

The participating employers came from a variety of industries such as Shared Services / BPO and Consultancy, Accounting & Public Practice including Big 6 and SMPs, Manufacturing including Textile, Cement and Automotive, BFSI, FMCG/Retail, Property & Construction, Telecom and Health / Pharma – reflecting a growing demand of the accountancy and finance professionals.

ACCA continues to create inclusive opportunities for Pakistan’s youth (our members and future members) and supports their employability by unlocking the power of digital and employing innovative solutions.

The event was attended by thousands of participants who were able to interact with leading employers and recruiters, learn from experts, seek new opportunities and build valuable connections with other participants and speakers.

The event received very positive feedback from all participating employers and attendees who appreciated the overall experience of the event. The presence of major employers and the quality of jobs advertised at the fair through ACCA Careers (online jobs portal) reinforced the value of the accountancy profession. Employers also shared their satisfaction regarding the strong pool of highly motivated and qualified individuals that would help them build stronger, future-ready organisations.

In her message to the attendees, Helen Brand, Chief Executive, ACCA, said: “We are delighted you can join us for what promises to be a very engaging event and one which demonstrates ACCA’s strength as a super-connector within the Accounting and industry across the world.

I’d encourage you to explore all the available resources we have created for you, and I’d particularly recommend that you take time to look at the employability support materials designed specifically as you look to build on or indeed begin your career in Accountancy and Finance.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022