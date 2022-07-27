Energy conservation steps: Tunio to act as focal person

KARACHI: Sindh Home Department Tuesday nominated the following officer as a focal person on behalf of Sindh to coordinate and implement the decision of early closure of markets and other measures in the backdrop of energy crisis in the country. Dr. Adnan Muneer Tunio, Section Officer. Contact numbers are 0310-2138297 and 021-99211918.

The focal person would give feedback to PMDU, Islamabad on energy conservation measures as enunciated by the Home Department, Sindh order dated 19-7-2022 after collecting it from all over Sindh through deputy commissioners/administrative heads concerned.

