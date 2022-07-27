Credit Suisse CEO Thomas Gottstein set to depart: WSJ

NEW YORK: Credit Suisse Group AG is set to announce the departure of Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the bank.

The timing of Gottstein’s exit could not be determined but an announcement could come as soon as Wednesday, when the bank reports its quarterly results, the report said.

Credit Suisse declined to comment on the report.

The Journal also said it could not be determined who would replace Gottstein.

Pressure has been mounting on Gottstein for months over major scandals and losses racked up during his two-year tenure that have hammered shares and angered investors. When Gottstein took the helm in 2020, he promised a “clean slate” for the bank, which was recovering from a internal spying scandal that cost his predecessor his job.