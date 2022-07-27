AGL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.96%)
ANL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 74.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.11%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
EFERT 85.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
EPCL 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.61%)
FCCL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
FFL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
FLYNG 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.61%)
GGGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
GGL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
GTECH 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.38%)
LOTCHEM 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.59%)
MLCF 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.87%)
OGDC 80.06 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.64%)
PAEL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
PIBTL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.28%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
TELE 10.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.8%)
TREET 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
TRG 80.05 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.46%)
UNITY 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.25%)
WAVES 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,931 Decreased By -0.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 14,436 Increased By 44.8 (0.31%)
KSE100 39,894 Increased By 50 (0.13%)
KSE30 15,131 Increased By 32.3 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Savyour, PEL enter into partnership

KARACHI: Savyour has entered into a strategic partnership with Pak Elektron Limited (PEL). The brands have...
Press Release 27 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Savyour has entered into a strategic partnership with Pak Elektron Limited (PEL).

The brands have collaborated to offer consumers across the country a vast range of premium products with the convenience of ordering online, with additional savings on top in the form of cash back.

In the first phase of this partnership, Savyour users will get access to over 250 products from 08 sub-categories available on PEL’s e-commerce platform which will be delivered straight to their doorsteps with original warranty, and earn cash back on each order regardless of its mode of payment (online or cash on delivery). The cash back received through each Savyour purchase is easily redeemable in any bank account or digital wallet.

Commenting on this partnership, Fakhar Abdullah, Head of Electronics Category, Savyour, said that Savyour’s mission is to provide convenience and revolutionize the shopping experience for consumers, which is why we are pleased to have a partner like PEL on-board which has earned the trust and respect of Pakistanis over decades. “Buying products at the best prices and getting it delivered at your doorstep serves the true purpose of online shopping, as it not only helps save money but also precious time. We look forward to growing this collaboration from strength to strength”, he added.

“PEL believes in providing value to our consumer through constant innovation. We put consumer experience center and middle of everything we do. Our partnership with Savyour aims to do just that - provide more value and power to our consumers,” said Hassaan Sabih, E-commerce Lead PEL.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

strategic partnership Savyour Pak Elektron Limited (PEL)

Comments

1000 characters

Savyour, PEL enter into partnership

Govt’s curious foray repulsed by pro-Elahi SC verdict

President administers oath to CM Elahi

PML-N censures SC verdict

Cabinet approves Rs3.50/unit hike in power tariff

Wapda for direct contracting to rehabilitate NJHEP

Power supply to export sectors at low rates: More funding contingent on IMF’s consent, ECC told

Bhayo made chairman of Privatisation Commission

PM seeks report on buffer stock of wheat

Mining sector likely to get status of industry

32 brigadiers promoted to rank of major general

Read more stories