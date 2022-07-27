Savyour, PEL enter into partnership

KARACHI: Savyour has entered into a strategic partnership with Pak Elektron Limited (PEL).

The brands have collaborated to offer consumers across the country a vast range of premium products with the convenience of ordering online, with additional savings on top in the form of cash back.

In the first phase of this partnership, Savyour users will get access to over 250 products from 08 sub-categories available on PEL’s e-commerce platform which will be delivered straight to their doorsteps with original warranty, and earn cash back on each order regardless of its mode of payment (online or cash on delivery). The cash back received through each Savyour purchase is easily redeemable in any bank account or digital wallet.

Commenting on this partnership, Fakhar Abdullah, Head of Electronics Category, Savyour, said that Savyour’s mission is to provide convenience and revolutionize the shopping experience for consumers, which is why we are pleased to have a partner like PEL on-board which has earned the trust and respect of Pakistanis over decades. “Buying products at the best prices and getting it delivered at your doorstep serves the true purpose of online shopping, as it not only helps save money but also precious time. We look forward to growing this collaboration from strength to strength”, he added.

“PEL believes in providing value to our consumer through constant innovation. We put consumer experience center and middle of everything we do. Our partnership with Savyour aims to do just that - provide more value and power to our consumers,” said Hassaan Sabih, E-commerce Lead PEL.

