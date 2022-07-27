WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== July 26, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 25-Jul-22 22-Jul-22 21-Jul-22 20-Jul-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.11217 0.112311 0.112398 0.112486 Euro 0.775543 0.774667 0.775425 0.774745 Japanese yen 0.00554657 0.00553614 0.00549148 0.00549857 U.K. pound 0.913058 0.908771 0.909465 0.910148 U.S. dollar 0.757662 0.760223 0.760295 0.759628 Algerian dinar 0.00519666 0.00520496 0.00520987 0.00521678 Australian dollar 0.523469 0.52501 0.525364 0.525055 Botswana pula 0.0598553 0.0597535 0.0596071 0.0596308 Brazilian real 0.13995 0.13945 0.138882 0.139941 Brunei dollar 0.545866 0.546451 0.546032 0.545984 Canadian dollar 0.589528 0.590419 0.589604 0.58959 Chilean peso 0.000812219 0.000819656 0.00082647 0.000816954 Czech koruna 0.0316193 0.0315904 0.0317279 0.0316353 Danish krone 0.10417 0.104062 0.10416 0.10406 Indian rupee 0.00948871 0.00951348 0.0095065 0.00949846 Israeli New Shekel 0.220251 0.220931 0.220056 0.220374 Korean won 0.000577618 0.000579394 0.000580999 0.000577708 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46755 2.47452 2.47315 Malaysian ringgit 0.170051 0.170722 0.170604 0.170741 Mauritian rupee 0.0168314 0.0169109 0.0168906 0.0168307 Mexican peso 0.037022 0.0370569 0.0368071 0.0370708 New Zealand dollar 0.472099 0.474265 0.473094 0.47397 Norwegian krone 0.0770123 0.0763238 0.0762086 0.0764629 Omani rial 1.97051 1.97736 1.97563 Peruvian sol 0.19443 0.195881 Philippine peso 0.0134511 0.0134923 0.0135099 0.0134841 Polish zloty 0.164099 0.162025 0.162867 0.163277 Qatari riyal 0.208149 0.208872 0.208689 Russian ruble 0.0131124 0.0132462 0.0134617 0.0138494 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202043 0.202745 0.202567 Singapore dollar 0.545866 0.546451 0.546032 0.545984 South African rand 0.0451948 0.0450246 0.0442701 0.044507 Swedish krona 0.0742202 0.074158 0.074395 0.0744675 Swiss franc 0.786323 0.787388 0.781674 0.78288 Thai baht 0.0206369 0.0206358 0.0206692 0.0207232 Trinidadian dollar 0.112178 0.112185 0.112207 0.112251 U.A.E. dirham 0.206307 0.207024 0.206842 Uruguayan peso 0.0181798 0.0181538 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

