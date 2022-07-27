AGL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.96%)
Jul 27, 2022
Markets

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report 27 Jul, 2022

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
July 26, 2022
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        25-Jul-22      22-Jul-22      21-Jul-22      20-Jul-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                      0.11217       0.112311       0.112398       0.112486
Euro                             0.775543       0.774667       0.775425       0.774745
Japanese yen                   0.00554657     0.00553614     0.00549148     0.00549857
U.K. pound                       0.913058       0.908771       0.909465       0.910148
U.S. dollar                      0.757662       0.760223       0.760295       0.759628
Algerian dinar                 0.00519666     0.00520496     0.00520987     0.00521678
Australian dollar                0.523469        0.52501       0.525364       0.525055
Botswana pula                   0.0598553      0.0597535      0.0596071      0.0596308
Brazilian real                    0.13995        0.13945       0.138882       0.139941
Brunei dollar                    0.545866       0.546451       0.546032       0.545984
Canadian dollar                  0.589528       0.590419       0.589604        0.58959
Chilean peso                  0.000812219    0.000819656     0.00082647    0.000816954
Czech koruna                    0.0316193      0.0315904      0.0317279      0.0316353
Danish krone                      0.10417       0.104062        0.10416        0.10406
Indian rupee                   0.00948871     0.00951348      0.0095065     0.00949846
Israeli New Shekel               0.220251       0.220931       0.220056       0.220374
Korean won                    0.000577618    0.000579394    0.000580999    0.000577708
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.46755                       2.47452        2.47315
Malaysian ringgit                0.170051       0.170722       0.170604       0.170741
Mauritian rupee                 0.0168314      0.0169109      0.0168906      0.0168307
Mexican peso                     0.037022      0.0370569      0.0368071      0.0370708
New Zealand dollar               0.472099       0.474265       0.473094        0.47397
Norwegian krone                 0.0770123      0.0763238      0.0762086      0.0764629
Omani rial                        1.97051                       1.97736        1.97563
Peruvian sol                                                    0.19443       0.195881
Philippine peso                 0.0134511      0.0134923      0.0135099      0.0134841
Polish zloty                     0.164099       0.162025       0.162867       0.163277
Qatari riyal                     0.208149                      0.208872       0.208689
Russian ruble                   0.0131124      0.0132462      0.0134617      0.0138494
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.202043                      0.202745       0.202567
Singapore dollar                 0.545866       0.546451       0.546032       0.545984
South African rand              0.0451948      0.0450246      0.0442701       0.044507
Swedish krona                   0.0742202       0.074158       0.074395      0.0744675
Swiss franc                      0.786323       0.787388       0.781674        0.78288
Thai baht                       0.0206369      0.0206358      0.0206692      0.0207232
Trinidadian dollar               0.112178       0.112185       0.112207       0.112251
U.A.E. dirham                    0.206307                      0.207024       0.206842
Uruguayan peso                  0.0181798                                    0.0181538
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

