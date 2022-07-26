AGL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.96%)
Pakistan

Don't even think of imposing Governor's rule in Punjab, Asad Umar warns govt

  • Says the decision will not even last four hours
BR Web Desk 26 Jul, 2022

Former planning minister and Secretary General Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Asad Umar on Tuesday warned the coalition government against imposing Governor's rule in Punjab, Aaj News reported.

Speaking to the media along with Vice Chairman PTI Shah Mahmood Qureshi following the Supreme Court’s order that struck down the deputy speaker’s ruling and declared Pervaiz Elahi as the Chief Minister of Punjab, Umar said if the governor’s rule is imposed, it won’t even last for hours.

'People’s mandate honored'

Meanwhile, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the Supreme Court’s historic verdict has upheld the Constitution and the people’s mandate.

“Nation gave its verdict on 17 July and rejected turncoats. However, what happened in Punjab Assembly, was a mockery of the constitution and democratic process for the change of power,” Qureshi said, calling the deputy speaker Dos Muhammad Mazari’s ruling to retain Hamza Shehbaz as CM as “shameful” and a blatant violation of law and constitution.

Punjab CM re-election: SC sets aside deputy speaker’s ruling, declares Elahi chief minister

The senior PTI leader hailed the three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial for not bowing to the pressure of the government and giving a ruling as per the law and constitution.

“The government used all its power to pressurise and influence the judges. Planned character assassination was launched on social media but they [the bench] didn’t deter and gave a ruling as per the law and constitution,” he said.

Punjab CM re-election: SC rejects coalition govt’s request for full court bench

He also congratulated the nation, the lawyers’ community, bar associations, and the legal team who played a key role in achieving this success.

To a question regarding the PTI’s next move after regaining power in Punjab, Qureshi said that Pervaiz Elahi will take oath tonight and will “implement the mutually decided agenda” before taking the next move.

He, however, hinted that the party will ultimately move towards early elections after making “necessary changes in Punjab.”

Supreme Court Hamza Shehbaz Shah Mahmood Quershi Pervaiz Elahi Punjab CM election

