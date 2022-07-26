AGL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.96%)
ANL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 74.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.02%)
EFERT 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.34%)
EPCL 64.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.93%)
FCCL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
FFL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.31%)
GGGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
GGL 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
GTECH 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.73%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.4%)
MLCF 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
OGDC 80.16 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.77%)
PAEL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
PIBTL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
PRL 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
TELE 10.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.62%)
TREET 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
TRG 80.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.52%)
UNITY 18.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.09%)
WAVES 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.89%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,925 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.17%)
BR30 14,415 Increased By 24.2 (0.17%)
KSE100 39,883 Increased By 38.6 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,122 Increased By 23.2 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Unilever sales jump on higher prices, but profit slips

AFP 26 Jul, 2022

LONDON: British consumer goods group Unilever said Tuesday that first-half revenues jumped on higher prices, but net profit fell on rising costs and taxation.

Turnover leapt 15 percent to 29.6 billion euros ($30.2 billion) in first six months of 2022 compared with a year earlier, but sales volumes fell, Unilever said in a statement.

Profit after tax slid almost seven percent to 2.9 billion euros on higher finance, input and restructuring costs, alongside slowing world economic growth.

Unilever manufactures food, cleaning and beauty products, including Magnum ice-cream, Cif surface cleaner and Dove soap.

Input costs are soaring on the back of runaway inflation – and global supply-chain pressures.

“Unilever has delivered a first-half performance which builds on our momentum of 2021, despite the challenges of high inflation and slower global growth,” said chief executive Alan Jope.

Sales were “driven by strong pricing to mitigate input cost inflation, which, as expected, had some impact on volume”.

The company warned that the outlook remains blighted by soaring cost inflation.

New consumer healthcare giant Haleon worth £31 bn

“High-input cost inflation has been widespread across our markets, and it is expected to remain elevated in the second half,” Unilever said.

Alex Smith, analyst at research group Third Bridge, forecast more price hikes were likely in the coming months as a result.

“Inflation will continue to erode Unilever’s margins for the next 12-18 months, although margin pressure has been partly mitigated by price increases in the first half,” Smith noted.

“Our experts see further price increases in the second half.”

Unilever had experienced strong demand for hand and household cleaning products during the coronavirus outbreak.

It cautioned Tuesday that China’s renewed lockdowns had weighed on the Asian giant’s consumer spending in the second quarter of this year.

Unilever became a wholly British company at the end of 2020 after it completed a merger of its Dutch and British corporate entities.

unilever British consumer goods group Alan Jope

Comments

1000 characters

Unilever sales jump on higher prices, but profit slips

Punjab CM re-election: counsel for PPP, Mazari decline to participate in SC hearing

Bangladesh seeks $4.5bn IMF loan as foreign reserves shrink

Appointment of new SBP governor: six names under consideration

Rain, thunderstorms likely to continue as PMD warns of urban flooding

Around $17bn foreign debt incurred in FY22

US and Taliban make progress on Afghan reserves, but big gaps remain

Oil rises for a second day on supply tightness concerns

MPMG scheme: conditional lending allowed

Five export-oriented sectors: ECC decides to increase RLNG rate to $9 per MMBTU

Third party study likely: PQEPC willing to consider blended Thar coal for power generation

Read more stories