AGL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
ANL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
AVN 73.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
BOP 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
CNERGY 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.22%)
EFERT 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
EPCL 64.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.08%)
FCCL 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
FLYNG 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.11%)
GGGL 9.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
GTECH 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.51%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
LOTCHEM 27.16 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (4.78%)
MLCF 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
OGDC 80.20 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.82%)
PAEL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
TELE 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
TPL 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
TPLP 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.68%)
TREET 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.09%)
TRG 80.25 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.71%)
UNITY 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.87%)
WAVES 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.29%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 3,932 Increased By 0.6 (0.01%)
BR30 14,455 Increased By 64.5 (0.45%)
KSE100 39,907 Increased By 63.1 (0.16%)
KSE30 15,141 Increased By 42.7 (0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Philippines’ central bank chief rules out another off-cycle rate move

Reuters 26 Jul, 2022

MANILA: The Philippine central bank chief on Tuesday ruled out another off-cycle move on monetary policy tightening, while signalling a rate hike of less than 75 basis points at its Aug. 18 meeting in a continuing bid to curb red-hot inflation.

“One thing I can say is you can surprise people only once, so there will be no more off-cycle (policy move),” Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Felipe Medalla said.

“My guess is you can rule out zero or 75 basis points,” he said, speaking at a forum on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s policy agenda and responding to a question on the magnitude of the BSP’s next policy action. His remarks come ahead of Wednesday’s US Federal Reserve policy decision, with markets pricing in a near 90% chance it will hike by 75 bps.

Philippine bakeries shrink ‘poor man’s bread’ as inflation bites

The BSP’s reverse repurchase facility rate is currently at 3.25% following three successive hikes totalling 125 bps between May and July, including a surprise 75 bps on July 14 that was approved outside the regular schedule for policy reviews.

Medalla said future policy moves will remain data-driven, and reiterated that the economy was able to absorb rate increases.

Philippine inflation, which averaged 4.4% in the first half of the year and topped the full-year 2%-4% target band, is widely expected to remain elevated in the coming months, driven by high prices of fuel and food.

Marcos, outlining on Monday his economic agenda that will focus on fiscal management, infrastructure upgrades and agricultural productivity, vowed to ensure affordable prices and adequate domestic supply of key agricultural products, including rice, amid a looming global food crisis.

Finance Secretarty Benjamin Diokno, speaking at the same forum, said the government did not need to borrow as much as it did during earlier crises, such as at the height of the pandemic.

Philippine central bank

Comments

1000 characters

Philippines’ central bank chief rules out another off-cycle rate move

Punjab CM re-election: Supreme Court resumes hearing

Appointment of new SBP governor: six names under consideration

MPMG scheme: conditional lending allowed

Around $17bn foreign debt incurred in FY22

Oil rises for a second day on supply tightness concerns

Third party study likely: PQEPC willing to consider blended Thar coal for power generation

BoI takes firm step aimed at attracting investment

Economy: Miftah stays optimistic

Turmoil deepens as govt pits itself against SC

PTI slams govt’s boycott decision

Read more stories