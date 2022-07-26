AGL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
Appointment of new SBP governor: six names under consideration

  • Miftah said full term governor will be appointed
Zaheer Abbasi Updated 26 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan is considering six names for the position of Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail told media last week that a full term governor SBP will be appointed in a week’s time.

Sources on condition of anonymity said that six names are expected to be put up in the next federal cabinet meeting for consideration and approval.

Appointment of SBP governor brooks no delay

The names include: (i) Zafar Masood President and Chief Executive Officer, Bank of Punjab (BoP), former head National Saving; (ii) Acting Governor State Bank Murtaza Syed; (iii) former Deputy Governor State Bank Muhammad Jameel; (iv) former Deputy Governor State Bank Muhammad Ashraf Khan; (v) Dr Aasim Hussain and (vi) Saeed Ahmed, civil servant from DMG Group.

The front runner is Zafar Masood, informed sources on condition of anonymity told BR. When asked who proposed his name, sources contended that while it may appear that he was a PML-N nominee yet reports indicate that he had full support of former President Asif Ali Zardari.

