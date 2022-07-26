AGL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
ANL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
AVN 74.22 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.27%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
EFERT 85.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
EPCL 64.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.08%)
FCCL 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.02%)
FFL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.26%)
GGGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
GGL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
GTECH 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.93%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
KEL 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.69%)
LOTCHEM 27.30 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (5.32%)
MLCF 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
OGDC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.94%)
PAEL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
TELE 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
TPL 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.38%)
TREET 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
TRG 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.77%)
UNITY 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.76%)
WAVES 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.46%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 3,929 Decreased By -2.9 (-0.07%)
BR30 14,434 Increased By 43.5 (0.3%)
KSE100 39,891 Increased By 46.5 (0.12%)
KSE30 15,141 Increased By 42.5 (0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Move to streamline collections, deposits: FBR to introduce SWAPS to large WHT agents

  • System will check practice of large withholding tax agents who are depositing withholding tax through a single receipt for multiple taxpayers
Sohail Sarfraz Updated 26 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will introduce Synchronized Withholding Administration and Payment System (SWAPS) to check practice of large withholding tax agents such as banks, power distribution companies, telecom companies and government institutions, etc, who are still depositing withholding tax through a single payment receipt for multiple taxpayers.

According to an Income Tax Circular 15 of 2022 issued by the FBR to explain the Finance Act 2022, currently, withholding agents are required to collect and deduct tax at the time of making payment and deposit the same in government treasury within the prescribed time period.

Similarly, withholding agents are also required to file quarterly and annual withholding statements, which consumes time and resources of taxpayers leading to increased compliance cost.

Moreover, certain large withholding tax agents like banks, DISCOs, TELCOs, Government institutions etc. are still depositing tax through a single payment receipt for multiple taxpayers.

In order to streamline withholding tax collection and deduction mechanism, enabling provision for the placement of a fully automated system by the name Synchronized Withholding Administration and Payment System (SWAPS) has been introduced under section 164A of the Ordinance. A withholding agent notified under section 164A will be called a SWAPS agent.

Failure to function under SWAPS: FBR to impose huge penalties on withholding agents

The notified SWAPS agent will be integrated with Board and withholding tax will be deposited in government treasury on real-time basis simultaneously at the time of making third party payment processed through SWAPS by the SWAPS agent. It will also result in auto populated withholding statements thereby saving time and reducing cost of compliance for the business.

The SWAPS Payment Receipt (SPR) will be generated upon deposit of tax in this manner which will be a valid document for the purpose of claiming credit against tax payable under the provisions of this Ordinance.

In case if a notified SWAPS agent fails to integrate with the Board in the manner prescribed, the said agent will not be eligible for credit under Part X of Chapter III of the Ordinance and exemption under any of the provisions of the Ordinance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR tax collection Finance Act 2022 streamline collections SWAPS Payment Receipt

Comments

1000 characters

Move to streamline collections, deposits: FBR to introduce SWAPS to large WHT agents

Punjab CM re-election: Supreme Court resumes hearing

Appointment of new SBP governor: six names under consideration

MPMG scheme: conditional lending allowed

Around $17bn foreign debt incurred in FY22

Oil rises for a second day on supply tightness concerns

Third party study likely: PQEPC willing to consider blended Thar coal for power generation

BoI takes firm step aimed at attracting investment

Economy: Miftah stays optimistic

Turmoil deepens as govt pits itself against SC

PTI slams govt’s boycott decision

Read more stories