AGL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
ANL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
AVN 74.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.71%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
CNERGY 4.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 85.89 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.17%)
EPCL 65.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.13%)
FCCL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
FLYNG 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
GGGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.98%)
GGL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
GTECH 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
LOTCHEM 25.92 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.87%)
MLCF 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
OGDC 79.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
PAEL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PRL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.48%)
TELE 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.8%)
TPL 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
TREET 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.54%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
UNITY 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.06%)
WAVES 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 3,932 Decreased By -21.8 (-0.55%)
BR30 14,391 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 39,844 Decreased By -233.3 (-0.58%)
KSE30 15,099 Decreased By -112.5 (-0.74%)
Pakistan

Code of conduct violation by PTI leaders: ECP adjourns hearing till Aug 24

Recorder Report 26 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday adjourned till August 24 the case related to alleged code of conduct violation by Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan and Secretary General PTI Asad Umar in local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A four-member ECP bench headed by ECP Member (Sindh) Nisar Ahmed Durrani and comprising of Babar Bharwana (Punjab), former justice Ikramullah Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Shah Muhammad Jatoi (Balochistan) heard the case.

Senator Barrister Ali Zafar, the defence lawyer, did not attend the case proceedings and he was represented by an associate counsel, instead.

During the proceedings, the associate counsel informed the court that Zafar could not attend the ECP case proceedings due to his engagements in Supreme Court in connection with the all-important case related to the election of chief minister Punjab.

He also informed the ECP bench that a PTI petition against the alleged code of conduct violation in KP LG polls was pending in Islamabad High Court (IHC) and its next hearing was due on August 22.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Asad Umar Islamabad High Court Imran Khan ECP Nisar Ahmed Durrani

