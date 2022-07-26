Code of conduct violation by PTI leaders: ECP adjourns hearing till Aug 24

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday adjourned till August 24 the case related to alleged code of conduct violation by Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan and Secretary General PTI Asad Umar in local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A four-member ECP bench headed by ECP Member (Sindh) Nisar Ahmed Durrani and comprising of Babar Bharwana (Punjab), former justice Ikramullah Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Shah Muhammad Jatoi (Balochistan) heard the case.

Senator Barrister Ali Zafar, the defence lawyer, did not attend the case proceedings and he was represented by an associate counsel, instead.

During the proceedings, the associate counsel informed the court that Zafar could not attend the ECP case proceedings due to his engagements in Supreme Court in connection with the all-important case related to the election of chief minister Punjab.

He also informed the ECP bench that a PTI petition against the alleged code of conduct violation in KP LG polls was pending in Islamabad High Court (IHC) and its next hearing was due on August 22.

