NHA fills crater caused by heavy rains near Soan Bridge

Recorder Report 26 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways Authority (NHA) has filled the crater caused by heavy rains near Soan Bridge on Rawalpindi GT Road.

The NHA has completed the repair work, and the traffic is flowing at the affected place near Soan Bridge.

On the instructions of Chairman NHA Captain Muhammad Khurram Agha (retired), the crater caused by heavy rains near Soan Bridge on Rawalpindi GT Road has been filled.

The NHA spokesperson said that the maintenance staff of the NHA across the country is always ready for repair work on its entire network. Due to heavy rains, the NHA has taken measures to ensure immediate repair of affected portions of any road across the country.

During rainy season, ensuring traffic flow is the primary responsibility of the NHA. In order to deal with such a situation and repair the affected roads in time, active teams of the NHA are present in various areas to review their entire network.

