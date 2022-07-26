Monsoon rains No negative impact on agri production

ISLAMABAD: The recent monsoon rains will have no negative impact on overall agriculture production of major Kharif crops including cotton, sugarcane, rice and maize but agriculture experts warn if rains continue in to next week it will harm the cotton crop in the country.

A senior official of Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) and an agriculture expert said that the ongoing rains would have positive impact on both high delta Kharif crops including sugarcane, rice and maize and low delta Kharif cotton. If heavy rains continue in the cotton belt it would have a negative impact on its output as rain causes various diseases in cotton crop.

They said that large amount of standing water for more than 24 to 48 hours is not beneficial for the cotton crop.

Dr Khalid Abdullah, Cotton Commissioner, of MNFS&R told Business Recorder that recent rains would not affect cotton crop as currently crop is at its vegetative growth stage but in case rains persist, then it would negatively impact on the cotton crop.

Federal Committee on Agriculture (FCA) during its previous meeting held on April 1, fixed 11 million bales of cotton production target from an area of 2.5 million hectares for year 2022-23. The meeting also fixed 8.6 million tons production target for rice over an area of 3.1 million hectares. The FCA fixed the production target of sugarcane for year 2022-23 at 78.6 million tons from an area of 1.2 million hectares.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) monthly outlook for current month, a tendency for above normal precipitation is likely over the country during the forecast season. First half of the monsoon from July to mid-August is likely to be wetter than last half (mid-August to end of September).

Monsoon rainfall is expected to be above normal in Punjab and Sindh whereas slightly above normal rainfall is expected over remaining parts of the country. Temperature would be above normal during the monsoon season, it says.

The PMD has forecast rain July 26 (today) in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, M. B Din, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat till July 26 with occasional gaps.

