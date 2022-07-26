ChildLife’s ER in Quetta treats 100,000 patients

KARACHI: ChildLife Foundation has successfully treated 100,000 patients in its children’s Emergency Room (ER) in Sandeman Provincial Hospital, Quetta.

The result of a successful partnership with the provincial government, this ER was modernised and is being managed by ChildLife. The renovated facility became operational in March 2020. Since then, it has provided round-the-clock quality emergency care to children absolutely free of cost.

Dr Amin Khan Mandokhail, Medical Superintendent of Sandeman Provincial Hospital, said, “ChildLife Foundation is offering excellent treatment to Balochistan’s children. The organisation has an impressive system of paediatric emergency care provision which serves as an eye-opener for both public and private sector hospitals. I congratulate ChildLife on a job well done and wish them more success in the future.”

The children’s ER in Quetta is a 50-bed facility. During the modernisation process, its civil works, oxygen and plumbing were upgraded. Importantly, the WHO-recommended emergency triage system was added to quickly identify critical patients in order to expedite their treatment. The ER now boasts 100+ trained healthcare staff who are available on-ground 24/7; a pharmacy with qualified pharmacists to dispense free medicines safely; and life-saving medical equipment such as cardiac monitors, infusion pumps, and phototherapy units.

Dr Ahson Rabbani, CEO of ChildLife Foundation, said, “ChildLife’s ER in Balochistan addresses the pressing need for affordable and quality medical care for Balochistan’s children. This ER not only receives patients from Quetta city but also from every district in the province, such as Pishin, Sibi, Bolan, Mastung, Kharan, Chaman and Zhob. We are grateful to the government for supporting ChildLife in offering international standard emergency treatment to the province’s children.”

