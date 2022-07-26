Lawyers observe strike against murder of Rahi

LAHORE: The legal fraternity here on Monday observed partial strike against murder of secretary Punjab Bar Council Ashraf Rahi.

The Punjab bar counsel had announced the strike against murder of its secretary in the day light. Most of the bar members remained in the bar rooms and continued to discuss the matter of killing of the secretary bar. The fraternity resolved that citizens are unsaved at the hands of the outlaw.

The fraternity said the government has failed to maintain law and order in the province.

The fraternity demanded immediate arrest of the culprits. Rahi was murdered the other day by two unknown persons when he was on his way home.

