AGL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
ANL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
AVN 74.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.71%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
CNERGY 4.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 85.89 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.17%)
EPCL 65.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.13%)
FCCL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
FLYNG 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
GGGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.98%)
GGL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
GTECH 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
LOTCHEM 25.92 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.87%)
MLCF 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
OGDC 79.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
PAEL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PRL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.48%)
TELE 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.8%)
TPL 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
TREET 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.54%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
UNITY 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.06%)
WAVES 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 3,932 Decreased By -21.8 (-0.55%)
BR30 14,391 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 39,844 Decreased By -233.3 (-0.58%)
KSE30 15,099 Decreased By -112.5 (-0.74%)
Jul 26, 2022
Shanghai stocks fall

Reuters 26 Jul, 2022

SHANGHAI: China stocks ended down for a third straight session on Monday on COVID-19 flare-ups and global recession concerns, although realty companies surged as a source told Reuters that Beijing was planning to provide them financial support.

The blue-chip CSI300 fell 0.6% to 4,212.64, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.6% to 3,250.39 points.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.2% to 20,562.94, while the China Enterprises index lost 0.4% to 7,077.09 points.

Mainland China reported 800 new coronavirus cases for Sunday.

Other Asian stocks also lost ground, as worries about a global economic downturn sapped investors’ risk appetite.

“A-shares appeared relatively weak since July, following a strong rebound,” said CICC in a note, adding that investors should focus on the potential upcoming July Politburo meeting.

China will set up a real estate fund to help developers resolve a crippling debt crisis, aiming for a war chest of up to 300 billion yuan ($44.4 billion), according to a state bank official with direct knowledge of the matter.

The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index jumped 3.2%, and the CSI 300 Real Estate Index rose 1.9%.

Shares in new energy firms, automobiles and communications equipment makers declined more than 2%.

Meng Lei, China Equities Strategist at UBS Securities said the market is likely to enter a consolidation stage near term, citing broad-based second-quarter earnings downgrades, no significant fund inflows and relative low level of new mutual funds issuance.

China stocks Hang Seng Index CSI300 Index China Enterprises Index

